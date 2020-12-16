INDEPENDENCE – Thanks to new technology, area residents will soon be able to more accurately discern their risk of flooding.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Iowa Flood Center at the University of Iowa have been collaborating on a statewide floodplain mapping project. According to the Flood Center, “The partnership will lead to the creation of Iowa Draft Flood Hazard Products for the 85 counties that were declared presidential disaster areas following the 2008 floods. The Flood Hazard Products will result in maps that designate flood boundaries for the 1-percent annual chance (100-year) and 0.2-percent annual chance (500-year) flood.”
According to Buchanan County Environmental Health and Zoning Administrator Matt Even, the new maps are being developed using a laser system known as LiDAR (light detection and ranging).
“The new maps are more accurate than the old topographical maps,” said Even.
With the higher detail, Even says landowners will be able to see better how their property may be impacted by a flood. Better layouts, not only in locating structures, but also the design, could lead to better insurance rates. As a design change example, Even said a new building meant to survive some flooding on a ground level should have openings following the flow of water. Instead of a lower-level garage with one large door, the design should have openings on opposite walls.
Even stressed that while information is available on the Iowa Flood Center website (iowafloodcenter.org), the maps are still in draft mode and cannot yet be used for official permitting.
The Buchanan County Supervisors took one step closer at their December 14 meeting to using the new information by passing the first reading of an amendment to the County’s Code of Ordinances, specifically Chapter 51 Flood Plain Management. The ordinance has been under review for several months as the language and definitions had to be updated to comply with new FEMA standards.
The second reading of the amendment to Chapter 51 Flood Plain Management Ordinance is set for Monday, December 28. If there are no objections, the supervisors will have the option to waive the third reading and vote to adopt the new amendment right away.
Other Supervisor Business
Roadside Manager Sherlyn Hazen presented her annual weed commissioner’s report. Despite COVID-19 restrictions, Hazen felt the year went really well. Hazen had to perform much of the work herself as training summer help could not be safely done. Speaking of safety, she said the new spray truck was a real benefit, as the actual application of chemicals could be done from inside the truck.
“It’s not like the old days where you had to ride on the back of the truck,” she said.
She also grateful for the work landowners are doing.
“Landowners are doing their part, and I’m doing my part,” she said.
Based on a recent newspaper article, Supervisor Clayton Ohrt questioned her about the types of chemicals used. She stated the County does not use some of the more hazardous chemicals, and with all others special training is followed. The weed commissioner report details the amount of noxious weeds in the county and the chemicals used.
Monday, January 11, 2021, was set for accepting bids for road rock.
A home business permit application for Rodney L. Schares Jr. d/b/a Arctic Seal Inc. was approved.
A request proposing a one-lot minor subdivision plat of 27.87 acres in Section 29 of Washington Township was approved for Steve Gee Construction.
After discussion, the Supervisors approved to increase the per capita rate by $2 to $52 for law enforcement service contracts for FY22. Although the rate was increased $2 last year, it was noted the rate does not cover the actual cost of the sheriff’s department to police communities in the county without local officers.