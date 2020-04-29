Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Wednesday, May 20

4 p.m. – Meet at old Urbana Cemetery to put up Avenue of Flags and small flags on veterans’ graves.

Monday, May 25

7 a.m. – Meet at Legion Hall.

7:30 a.m. – Proceed to Urbana river bridge (W26/Shellsburg Road), then Cox Cemetery, followed by Kisling Cemetery.

8:30 a.m. — Catholic Cemetery.

10 a.m. — New Urbana Memorial Cemetery, then Old Urbana Cemetery. Return to Legion for grand finale.

11 a.m. — St. Mary’s Catholic Church Don Bosco Hall to eat and help with Lion/Legion ham dinner.

If these activities have to be adjusted due to COVID-19 restrictions, updates will be posted on Facebook as well as on posters at Urbana City Hall, Post Office, etc.