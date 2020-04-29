Wednesday, May 20
4 p.m. – Meet at old Urbana Cemetery to put up Avenue of Flags and small flags on veterans’ graves.
Monday, May 25
7 a.m. – Meet at Legion Hall.
7:30 a.m. – Proceed to Urbana river bridge (W26/Shellsburg Road), then Cox Cemetery, followed by Kisling Cemetery.
8:30 a.m. — Catholic Cemetery.
10 a.m. — New Urbana Memorial Cemetery, then Old Urbana Cemetery. Return to Legion for grand finale.
11 a.m. — St. Mary’s Catholic Church Don Bosco Hall to eat and help with Lion/Legion ham dinner.
If these activities have to be adjusted due to COVID-19 restrictions, updates will be posted on Facebook as well as on posters at Urbana City Hall, Post Office, etc.