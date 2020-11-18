Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

COVID plasma

With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the state, the demand for convalescent plasma is outpacing donations.

If you are fully recovered from a verified COVID-19 diagnosis, the plasma in your blood may contain COVID-19 antibodies that can attack the virus. This convalescent plasma is being used as treatment for patients currently sick with COVID-19. You could help save the lives of patients fighting COVID-19!

Criteria to donate plasma for COVID-19 patients include:

- 17+ years of age and weigh at least 110 pounds; additional weight requirements apply for donors age 18 or younger

- In good health

- Have a prior, verified diagnosis of COVID-19

- Are fully recovered and symptom-free for at least 14 days.

Think you meet the criteria? Visit American Red Cross’s website at rcblood.org/3eWxprn today to sign up to give COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma.

You could make a difference and save the lives of people in your community!

