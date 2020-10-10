JOHNSTON – On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recipients of $22 million worth of Higher Blend Infrastructure Incentive Program grants to upgrade fueling infrastructure and make it possible for fuel retailers across 14 states to offer higher blends of biofuels. This is the first round of awards out of the $100 million program.
In response to the announcement, Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Executive Director Monte Shaw made the following statement:
“Today, we see the fruits of an effort that began just over a year ago when a coalition of Midwestern lawmakers, led by U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, met with President Donald Trump to discuss restoring biofuel demand destroyed by EPA’s abuse of RFS exemptions. IRFA members thank Senator Ernst for her leadership in ensuring the Trump Administration prioritized biofuels infrastructure and thank Secretary Perdue and his team for following through on President Trump’s commitment to grow consumer access to higher biofuel blends around the country.
“Finally, we thank Iowa retailers for stepping up to participate in the program. The 15 Iowa fuel suppliers receiving grants today are leaders in bringing cleaner-burning, lower-cost fuel options to consumers.”
The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association represents the state’s liquid renewable fuels industry and works to foster its growth. Iowa is the nation’s leader in renewable fuels production with 43 ethanol refineries capable of producing more than 4.5 billion gallons annually – including 34 million gallons of annual cellulosic ethanol production capacity – and 11 biodiesel facilities with the capacity to produce nearly 400 million gallons annually.
