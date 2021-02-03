INDEPENDENCE – Several local Independence Light and Power business customers received technical assistance and rebate checks for energy-efficiency improvements that will help their facilities use electricity wisely and reduce utility costs for years to come.
The businesses used the Efficiency Improvement Incentive program, available through Independence Light and Power, Telecommunications and power supplier WPPI Energy, and received rebates when they upgraded to energy-saving LED lighting. Last month, one business also used the Local Energy Efficiency Financing (LEEF) program to help overcome the initial cost hurdle associated with their project.
Dunlap Motors is one of four customers to use the LEEF program to finance the cost of their projects at 0 percent interest. Customers that use the LEEF program will pay their loan back monthly over the term of the loan, with the goal of having their monthly payment being less than the cost savings provided by the new LED lighting. Structuring their payment this way allows them to be cash positive each month.
“We’re here to help our customers find ways to save energy and reduce their expenses,” said Kevin Sidles, general manager of Independence Light and Power, Telecommunications. “Helping our local businesses reduce their operating costs is one more way that we, as a locally owned utility, can serve our community. The LEEF program gives customers an additional tool to help them overcome that initial cost hurdle.”
For more information on the utility’s programs and services for businesses, call Energy Services Representative Tom Westhoff at 563-451-3195, or visit www.indytel.com and click on Rebates & Programs.