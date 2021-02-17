Back Page
Valentine’s Day Dinner Highlights
Traci Kullmer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Trending Recipes
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 84%
- Feels Like: -13°
- Heat Index: -13°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: -13°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:00:59 AM
- Sunset: 05:43:04 PM
- Dew Point: -16°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mostly cloudy. High 13F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 0F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High 18F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSW @ 3mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: -12°
Heat Index: -12°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: WSW @ 3mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: -21°
Heat Index: -11°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NNE @ 2mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: -12°
Heat Index: -12°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ENE @ 3mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: -9°
Heat Index: -9°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ESE @ 2mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: -10°
Heat Index: -10°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SE @ 3mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: -19°
Heat Index: -10°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SE @ 3mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: -10°
Heat Index: -10°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SE @ 4mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: -19°
Heat Index: -9°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSE @ 4mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: -13°
Heat Index: -4°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: -9°
Heat Index: 1°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: -6°
Heat Index: 5°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: -2°
Heat Index: 8°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- IF:Gathering 2021 at Prairie Lakes Church on March 6
- County battles snow drifts
- Mustangs girls ride big second half in win over Trojans
- Jesup girls lose at #14 Waukon
- Yearlong poaching investigation ends with four convictions
- Large group speech contest
- Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office log
- Independence Eagles donate to Operation Threshold
- Buchanan County Public Health releases COVID-19 vaccination update for Phase 1B
- Justin Moore to headline concert at county fair on July 8
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.