INDEPENDENCE – Relay For Life Buchanan County will host a drive-thru Valentine’s Dinner on Sunday, February 14, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 512 5th Street NE.
The Pork Producers will supply pork burgers. The menu will include baked beans, potato salad, and a cookie. The cost is $5 per meal. You may also purchase a rose to give to your sweetheart for an extra $3.
The plan is to accommodate 60 meals every 15 minutes, so please call ahead to place an order. Orders will be taken now until 12 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10. Please call Don Mumm at 319-334-3888 or 319-334-8459 to place your order.
People will be directing traffic at the parking lot entrance to the church on 6th Avenue NE, taking money at your car, and delivering your meal to your car as you come at the scheduled time. Please have the exact amount of money ready as you drive in, and stay in your car to have your meal delivered to you.
Relay For Life of Buchanan County wishes everyone a safe and happy Valentine’s Day!