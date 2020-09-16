INDEPENDENCE – Local veterans raised more than $1,700 at a fundraiser on Saturday evening to support the Buchanan County Veterans Memorial on the courthouse grounds.
Diners had an option of pulled pork sandwich, chicken sandwich, or a brat with potato salad and beans on the side.
According to Carl Scharff, a veteran, several people showed up early only to donate money. Veteran Clayton Ohrt reported 80 takeout meals were served. In the parking lot, veteran Bob Hocken sold raffle tickets for the John Deere tractor.
Helping the veterans with the event were Boy Scouts and leaders from Troop 47 as well as Silver Cord students.
Donations to the Buchanan County Veterans Memorial may be made by visiting www.Operation11thHour.org.