BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Buchanan County Veterans Memorial Committee is sponsoring a free-will sustaining dinner to raise funds to support and add to the Buchanan County Veterans Memorial.
Operation 11th Hour Quartermaster (treasurer) Bob Hughes explained, “While the memorial is mostly completed, we have plans to improve and expand the memorial. Funds raised will be used to add plants, landscaping, and eventually statues. We also have ongoing costs that include insurance, new flags annually, and general maintenance. Your support will be appreciated, and you’ll enjoy a great meal while helping to sustain the memorial.”
The dinner will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, at the Independence VFW Hall. Eating options include socially distanced indoor seating, outdoor seating, and carryouts will be available by dropping in or calling 319-334-4619. The menu will offer pulled pork, brats, chicken, potato salad, baked beans, and chips.
Memorial Committee Member Carl Scharff expressed his thanks to local businesses for their support of the sustaining dinner.
“The businesses of Buchanan County are very generous in helping to make the memorial fundraiser a success,” he said. “We’ve had donations from the Buchanan County Pork Producers, Winthrop Meat Locker, Tyson Foods, Fareway, Kwik Star, and Casey’s. Phat Chefs and Richard Booth are also contributing food. This is a good example of how rural communities pull together to help support good causes.”
If you have questions or wish to donate, call Roger Allen at 319-327-0538, Clayton Ohrt at 563-920-4338, or George Lake at 319-327-6669.