INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 recently met to present three awards – the Voice of Democracy, the Patriot’s Pen, and Teacher of the Year.
Voice of Democracy is open to all students in grades 9-12. Each state winner receives an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., where the top national prize of a $30,000 scholarship is awarded. More than 64,000 students competed in last year’s competition.
The 2020-21 theme was “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?”
The Patriot’s Pen essay competition is open to all students in grades 6-8, with a top award of $5,000. The essay contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting a 300- to 400-word essay, expressing their views based on a patriotic theme.
The 2020-21 theme was “What Is Patriotism to Me?”
The Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award recognizes an educator for their outstanding commitment to teach and promote America’s history, traditions, and citizenship.
This year, Drew Hill of the Independence Christian Academy was selected by the Post for the Voice of Democracy honor. He placed second at the district level. Drew was awarded $100 from Post 2440 and $75 from the district. Drew is the son of Durant and Natale Hill.
Matt Loomis was selected by Auxiliary Unit 2440 as the winner of the Patriot’s Pen Award. His award was $40 from VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440. Matt, a sixth grader, is also an award-winning poet. His is the son of April and Mike Loomis.
The Teacher of the Year Award went to LouAnn Bresson. Bresson is a long-time VFW Auxiliary member. She is a special education teacher at the Early Childhood Center. Her parents are Anna Mae and Tex Pentecost.