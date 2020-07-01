WATERLOO — VGM Group, in partnership with the Waterloo Community Foundation, has awarded a $1,500 scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year to Avery Liss of Independence High School. Liss, daughter of VGM employee Christy Liss, will attend the University of Iowa to pursue an engineering degree.
“Engineering fascinates me, and I want to have a career that challenges me, keeps me interested, and will be something I enjoy for a long time,” Liss stated. “This scholarship will help me pursue my interest in engineering.”
To be eligible for the VGM Scholarship, Liss had to be a dependent of a full-time employee at VGM Group, a senior at an accredited high school graduating in 2020, planning to pursue a degree at an accredited post-secondary educational institution in fall 2020, and possessing a minimum grade point average of 3.0.
“We’re always proud to support our VGM employees and their families, especially during these uncertain times,” says Sara Laures, VGM’s chief people officer. “By providing scholarships to these deserving students, we’re not only able to assist in financing their education, we’re able to invest in the next generation of workforce in our community.”
In its first year participating in the Waterloo Community Foundation’s scholarship program, VGM provided six $1,500 scholarships. All applications were reviewed by the WCF, who also selected the scholarship recipients.
Wilfred Johnson, president of the Waterloo Community Foundation, states that, “Partnering with VGM on your scholarship program inaugural year brings us great honor and gratitude. We know that today’s youth in this uncertain time need financial support to achieve their dream of a college education. These outstanding scholars honor their families, their communities, and VGM, their parent/guardian’s place of work. Thank you to all who contributed to the success of these awards.”