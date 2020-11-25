INDEPENDENCE –The public is being offered the opportunity to see the Independence High School production of the fall play, Ain’t She Sweet, via online streaming for a limited time.
According to the play’s director, Gina Homan, online tickets are available for $10 (plus credit card fees). Tickets may be purchased up to 15 minutes before any of the remaining show times.
To get your ticket, the correct link is ichsia.Booktix.com.
The play is available for viewing on these times and dates:
- Thursday, November 26 – 3 p.m.
- Saturday, November 28 – 3 p.m.
- Saturday, November 28 – 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, November 29 – 3 p.m.
The online ticket price is quite reasonable, because the whole family can view the play for the price of one in-person admission. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the in-person audience was limited to two tickets per participant.
Homan asked that, when purchasing your online viewing ticket, consider checking out the donation box and making a contribution to the play.
“Because we could not have a full house [audience] at each performance, we did not collect the ticket money at the box office that we’d normally receive to pay for costume rentals and other expenses. Please consider donating to help defray the costs related to our production,” she said.