Unicorns Program
Not everything at the city zoo is as it seems. Two curious kids take a closer look and discover what they believe is a unicorn. But unicorns aren’t real…or are they? Watch this fun fantasy adventure with the Independence Public Library and see where the story takes you! A link is available on the library’s website or Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter. Ends August 31. For more information, visit www.independenceia.org/library, email iplprograms@gmail.com, or call 319-334-2470.
Artist Spotlight
The Independence Public Library presents Artist Spotlights this summer, featuring local artisans and their handiwork. This week’s spotlight is on Maud Bentley and her craft of quilting! Watch as Maud shares about how she got started in this craft and talks about her use of color in her quilted projects. A link to the video will be provided on the library website or Facebook page, or sent in the enewsletter.
Fire & Ice Reaction Show
See fire light up in different beautiful colors, the freezing magic of liquid nitrogen, and learn how to make smoke appear like a genie out of a bottle! The Independence Public Library presents this video through the end of August. A link is available on the library website or Facebook page, and in the enewsletter.