QUASQUETON – The coronavirus might have cancelled the annual fish fry for the Quasqueton Area Historical Society (QAHS) for 2020, but it did not prevent the society from going live on Facebook Saturday evening for their annual raffle. The museum’s school area in the old bank building served as the production studio.
Allison Sattizahn rang the Quasky alumni bell, which began the presentation. Deb and Brandy Crawford operated the cameras and phones.
Corinne Love announced the winners. Tanner and Talan Crow drew out the winning tickets. Maralyn Turner of Casa Grande, Arizona, won Kent Chesmore’s “Quasky Times” wall board. Cindy Moline of Waterloo won $100 from the QAHS. Becky Gaffney and Dave and Linda Mueller won two $50 bills that Art and Shirley Clark donated. Diane Meyer of West Des Moines and Larry Aldrich of Cedar Rapids each won a $25 Walmart gift card. The $25 Casey’s gift card was won by Eldon Baragary of Monti.
The traditional drum beating and Quasky cheer ended the online raffle.
The raffle set a new record for the society with 1,631 tickets sold.
The museums are open by appointment. Posted on the front door are the names and numbers of people who would be happy to open the museums. Wearing masks and keeping distances are required. All items are labeled to facilitate self-tours.