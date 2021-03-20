RANDALIA – Rural Iowans are invited to join state Rep. Chad Ingels for a discussion on strategies to build resilient rural communities during an online event set for April 8.
The virtual Rural Resiliency Forum, which will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., will be hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs.
“We are committed to involving rural Iowans in the policymaking process,” said Cody Smith, policy associate for the center. “Our goal is to engage with Iowans who live in House District 64 and bring them into these important conversations about public policy.”
House District 64 includes most of Fayette County, as well as parts of Buchanan County. The communities of Randalia, Westgate, Maynard, Arlington, Fairbank, Oelwein, Hazleton, Stanley, Aurora, Lamont, Jesup, Independence, Winthrop, and Quasqueton also lie within the district.
Community members are encouraged to come with questions for the representative. For more information and to register for this online event, visit cfra.org/events.