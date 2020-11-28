INDEPENDENCE – Looking to improve your business, or for the courage to form the business of your dreams, with confidence? Attend the virtual seminar Connecting Women in Ag hosted by Buchanan County’s Women Land and Legacy (WLL) organization. The conference will take place virtually from 12 to 1 p.m. on December 9 and 10. Each session will be 30 minutes long, with an opportunity to ask questions.
The seminar will feature four keynote speakers.
On the first day, Wednesday, December 9, from 12 to 12:30 p.m., hear from Mary Faber, an Illinois farmer who took a leap and started her own cut flower business this past summer. She will give her best tips on taking the leap into something new to reach success. From 12:30 to 1 p.m. that day, a business owner/entrepreneur speaker is to be determined.
On the second day, Thursday, December 10, from 12 to 12:30 p.m. , hear about getting involved in Iowa’s local food movement with Derick Perkins. Perkins will share his journey as an entrepreneur, farmer, and community builder, and his success starting his business, OneRoot (https://www.onerootia.com/). From 12:30 to 1 p.m., Julie Kenney, Iowa Deputy Secretary of Agriculture, will give an update on Iowa ag and the impact women are making.
The event is open to anyone with an interest in improving business or becoming an entrepreneur. Join us over two lunch hours to hear a total of four speakers. You may pick and choose which 30-minute sessions you are able to virtually attend, or attend all four.
Register by contacting the Buchanan County Extension Office at 319-334-716, emailing wll.buchanan.women@gmail.com, or visiting www.buchananwomenlandandlegacy.com.
Also find them on Facebook ‘Buchanan County Women, Land and Legacy’ for event info.