INDEPENDENCE – Run Across Iowa 2021 was going to be the first Vision Runner fundraiser to provide vision screening and eye exams to children.
One normal day, Tyson Miller went to his daycare and had a vision screening by a Lion’s Club volunteer. A few weeks later, a report came back recommending he be checked by an optometrist. The doctor confirmed two-year-old Tyson had very poor eyesight and needed expensive glasses.
Although shocked that little Tyson needed glasses (how do you keep glasses on a two-year-old?), his parents were grateful the vision screening caught the problem early. From that experience, Tyson’s father Ryan decided to help other families by creating Vision Runner with a mission to help provide eye care to children.
“Our goal is to provide kids the opportunity to visit a local optometrist,” said Ryan.
The plan was to run across Iowa along a path similar to Relay Iowa, starting June 4. The route would begin in Sioux City at Sgt. Floyd Monument Park and end 339 miles later in Dubuque.
Everything was set. Ryan was an experienced runner. He had the date, route, stops, and support details lined up. He was ready to start the publicity to raise awareness of the cause and to encourage people donate.
Then March 23 happened. Ryan’s fellow corrections officer, Robert McFarland, and nurse Lorena Schulte at the Anamosa State Penitentiary were murdered. The purpose of his run changed. Ryan decided to run in honor of McFarland and Schulte. He also would be running “to bring awareness to the hard work and dedication of the members of the Iowa Department of Corrections.”
Although sporadically joined along the way by a few runners, including Tyson, Ryan was running by himself. On Wednesday, June 9, he ran through Independence on his way to Manchester.
With him was Robert McFarland’s brother David. The two were sweaty but determined to get through the oppressive heat. By Saturday afternoon, Ryan made it to Dubuque to the cheers of supporters, his family, and family members of those he honored.
“The run was a great adventure,” he said a few days later. “I am recovering very well. Other than a few blisters on my foot, some sore leg muscles, and a very dark tan from the hot sun, I’d say I made it out just fine.
“I met many great people of Iowa along the way, and grew deeper connections with many friends and family. This was a life-changing event for me, and I’m so happy with how it turned out. I was able to challenge myself and grow as an individual while also connecting many others. This was a true group effort from many, and I’m proud that we all were able to band together, put our hands in the pile, and do some good in this world.
“It was an honor and privilege for me to be able to attack this challenge of running across the great state of Iowa while also doing good for others in need,” he said. “As much as this journey did to help others, nobody has grown and benefitted from it more than I have. The run across Iowa was long, hot, challenging, overwhelming, and emotional, and looking back, I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Visit visionrunner.org to find out more about Vision Runner and how to donate.