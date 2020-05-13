MADISON, Wisconsin – Food pantries throughout northeastern Iowa will be able to provide dairy and pork products to families and individuals in need, thanks to $3,500 worth of contributions from Vita Plus. These contributions are part of the Vita Plus Serving Customers & Rural Communities Project.
Vita Plus, an employee-owned livestock feed and nutrition company, has committed $100,000 to support rural food security initiatives throughout the Upper Midwest. The purposes of the project are to assist those in rural communities during the COVID-19 pandemic while also supporting dairy, swine, and beef producers by purchasing their products as dairy and livestock farms face subsequent market challenges. Through this broad-based effort, local Vita Plus nutrition consultants and facilities will identify opportunities to make a difference in the communities where they and their customers live and work.
“We all share so many concerns during this uncertain time,” said Duane Gibbs, Vita Plus dairy consultant. “It’s so important that we work together and help each other get through this.”
The following contributions have been made as part of the Vita Plus Serving Customers & Rural Communities Project:
- The Monticello Community Food Pantry received $500 worth of pork chops, ground pork, sausage, brats, and bacon. The pantry also received 212 pounds of butter purchased from AMPI in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin.
- The food pantry at First Parish Church in Coggon received $500 worth of pork chops, ground pork, sausage, brats, and bacon.
- The Delaware County Food Bank in Manchester received $500 to purchase pork and dairy products.
- First Lutheran Church’s Pay It Ahead Food Bank in Manchester received $500 to purchase dairy products.
- The Northeast Iowa Food Bank in Waterloo received $500 to purchase 200 gallons of milk to be distributed throughout rural communities in Allamakee, Clayton, Winneshiek, and Fayette Counties.
- The Independence Area Food Pantry received $500 worth of ground pork purchased from Dan’s Locker LLC in Earlville.
“The Independence Area Food Pantry is grateful for the continued efforts of local and regional businesses who have committed to help throughout this time,” said January Rowland, Independence Area Food Pantry director. “We could not do what we do without the support of our community. Thank you!”
“Our rural communities are the heart of everything,” said Ben Brown, Vita Plus swine consultant. “Our farming customers feed the world, and every purchase we make keeps product moving and helps our local farms.”
For more information about the organization, call 800-362-8334 or go online at www.vitaplus.com.