INDEPENDENCE – Vivian L. Kaster is turning 90 years old on Monday. She was born in Rowley on September 7, 1930, to Ernest and Margaret (Zimpher) Wagner.
She and her husband Leonard have been married 71 years. Leonard turned 90 on August 7.
The couple have three children – Kathy Wroten, Leonard Kaster Jr., and David Kaster. There are four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Vivian resides at Lexington Estate, 1600 1st Street E, Independence, IA 50644.