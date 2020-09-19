CEDAR ROCK – In celebration of the 100th anniversary of Iowa’s state parks, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is inviting the public to participate in Volunteer Day on Saturday, Sept. 26. More than 30 state parks are hosting events where you can lend a hand.
Activities could include litter pickup, painting picnic tables, clearing trails, and more. Staff will encourage social distancing and they ask you to RSVP your attendance in advance. Specific events are listed on the DNR’s Volunteer web page under www.iowadr.gov.
Locally, Cedar Rock State Park, 2611 Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard, Independence, needs the help of five to nine volunteers to remove saplings. Volunteers are to meet at 10 a.m. at the visitor center. Please wear long pants and bring gloves, clippers, and water. According to Park Manager Katie Hund, the job should only last one to two hours.
“Many hands will make light work as we selectively cut out larger saplings and haul off debris in the prairie area behind the park visitor center,” she said. “Cedar Rock is looking forward to joining in the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Iowa state parks.”
Contact the Cedar Rock office at 319-934-3572 or cedar_rock@dnr.iowa.gov if planning to attend.