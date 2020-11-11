BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Buchanan County Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign began early this year with bell ringing at the Independence Walmart.
Volunteers will be needed to sign up as individuals, or as groups. Again this year, Fareway and Walmart have agreed to allow bell ringers at their doors.
Fareway
This year, ringing at Fareway will be outside on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. At other times, donations may be made in the bucket inside the vestibule beginning Thursday, November 12. Be on the lookout for “special ringers” as you enter Fareway.
Walmart
Bell ringing will be at Walmart from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a special bell ringing day on Saturday, November 14, followed by ringing every day starting on Monday, November 16. There will also be an unmanned stand and bucket inside the vestibule.
Signup
Individuals and groups are encouraged to sign up. Seating, disinfecting wipes, and hand sanitizers will be provided, along with an information sheet.
Volunteers are required to wear masks.
There are two ways to sign up.
1. Online at: https://signup.com/go/jMuGHiH and follow the directions.
2. Give Julie a call at 319-327-2072.
Find a link to sign up on the Buchanan County Salvation Army Facebook page.
Look for the Buchanan County Salvation Army red counter kettles at local stores.
Because of COVID-19, whatever is raised this year, all 100 percent stays in Buchanan County.