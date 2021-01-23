CEDAR RAPIDS – Hell hath no fury like women scorned by a global pandemic and an inland hurricane. How are Eastern Iowa women responding? By opening new businesses despite the challenges.
“There were challenges before 2020 for women in business,” says Kendra Aarhus, CEO of You Conferences, Inc. and originally from Buchanan County. “We were in a great groove filling the gaps between challenge and success, but we had to pivot when 2020 reared its ugly head.”
2020 brought two virtual conferences to the young organization to continue its mission to connect driven women to the community, resources, and support needed to focus on achieving success. More than 350 people attended these virtual events and made way for expansion from an Eastern Iowa audience to attendees from across the globe.
The pivot continues as You Conferences, Inc. looks into 2021 with goals to impact the community of women in business in a broader way. The yearly events began in 2018 and, even with a few changes for 2020, will continue with their 2021 conference titled, Vulnerably You, scheduled for March 24 and 25. The conference will be held at the newly constructed Hilton Garden Inn off Edgewood Road and Collins Road NE in Cedar Rapids.
Attendees come from all types of business-related backgrounds and learn from local speakers about achieving goals, growing their networks, and the mindset challenges that women face in the world.
“I loved the conference,” said conference attendee Kelley Gaul-Houser. “I was proud that my new company, Dog Paws Boarding Resort, LLC, could be a first-time sponsor, as well. I laughed and cried and had dozens of takeaways.”
Organized by a committee of volunteers and sponsored by Allegra Print Mail, this spring’s conference has an expected hybrid audience of 300.
“We are making 100 in-person tickets available for those willing to help us make a socially distant conference possible. Attendees can also attend virtually if they wish,” said conference co-organizer Taylor Kass.
The audience potential is making the conference attractive to both attendees and new sponsors.
“Community is critical here,” says Lindsay Handy, co-organizer of the event. “We are so proud of the partnerships we’ve made to make this conference a success, from our vendors and sponsors to our speakers. We are truly born and thriving right here in the ICR Corridor.”
“We have supported You Conferences since day one. The impact they are making in the community is valuable and has been beyond worth of our investment,” says Eric Van Kerckhove, owner of Allegra. “You Conferences fits our core values to support small business, and we are proud to be a part of the continued growth with this partnership.”
For more information about You Conferences, to sponsor, or to get tickets to the March 2021 event, go to www.YouConferences.com.
To get in touch with Kendra Aarhus, call 319-743-5782 or email hello@youconferences.com.
About Kendra Aarhus
Kendra, who resides in Palo, is the daughter of Kenlyn and Julie Aarhus (Winthrop) and Shawn and Marc Stenner (Hazelton), and granddaughter of DuWayne and Laura Aarhus (Rowley) and Richard and Judy Norris (Independence). She has been a business owner since 2008, currently working as a makeup artist/educator, and leads a sales team of more than 600 that spans the U.S. and Europe, and is the founder of You Conferences. She is also a volunteer SCORE mentor and is focused on helping the local, email-owned business community thrive.
Kendra and her husband, Eric Van Kerckhove, take small-town leadership seriously. Eric is the owner of Allegra Printing and mayor of Palo. They both worked hard in critical roles after the 2020 derecho to rebuild their devastated community and are excited about the future in their small town. They have two daughters, Raelyn and Alexus.
Kendra’s primary goal is to inspire others to understand that wherever you start does not determine the heights to which you can grow.
About You Conferences, Inc.
You Conferences, Inc. was founded in 2018 to equip and empower women to be a collaborative force for growth and success in our community. It provides a unique atmosphere where women in business can form community with like-minded people and get support for growing their business or career, gather encouragement, and gain the focus to accomplish goals in every aspect of life.