INDEPENDENCE – Walmart grocery shopping has gone digital.
The Independence Walmart is the first rural store in their market to go online with the Walmart Grocery App. Patrons may download the application from their preferred provider or go to grocery.walmart.com from their desktop computer. The new grocery app compliments the regular Walmart shopping app.
According to Marcie Naylor, assistant manager of the Independence store, her associates have been training and testing the app for a few weeks.
“They had faux lists and practiced going through the grocery aisles looking for products,” said Naylor.
“Due to current shortages, no products were taken off the shelves,” added Grocery Department Manager Chris Wubben, who has been with Walmart 25 years.
Word spread via social media about the new free pickup service and, by Friday, the first official day, the time slots were full. Online grocery shoppers are encouraged to reserve a pickup time before creating their shopping list. If no time slots are available that fit their timeframe, they may have to return later to the app or website.
Currently, there are nine associates tasked with taking the online orders and doing the shopping. They expect to fill 50 to 60 orders per day initially. They are looking to add two more associates.
The associates are trained to look for the best produce and use the certified scales to get as close as possible to the exact amount requested. In the case of an unavailable product, a substitution is sought. Naylor explained that if the consumer wants a gallon of milk, a suggested substitution may be two half-gallons. Or, if a particular brand was not readily available, a higher quality would be selected but the lower price charged. If a substitution is required, a notification will be sent to the customer for approval.
The free service currently requires a $30 minimum purchase and a three-hour lead time. Pickup time slots are an hour-long window of opportunity. The consumer can also alert the store they are on their way or the app can be set to track the user’s smartphone.
Several reserved parking spaces for the pickup service are located on the south side of the building. Just look for the bright orange signs.
“We are very excited about this,” said Wubben.
The service has been in place in larger communities. The Marion store, the largest in the area, has had the service for about three years.
Wubben also stated the first customer on Friday would receive flowers. Naylor added that there will be other promotions, contests, and perks in the future.
“We want to make this shopping experience exciting and fun,” she said.
Although the pickup service has been in the planning and testing phase for the Independence store for weeks, the rollout here could not have come at a better time. Walmart, like every other local business, has instituted COVID-19 practices like social distancing and wiping frequently touched surfaces.
“We clean the cooler doors, bathrooms, and keypads at least every hour,” said Wubben. “It protects the shoppers and our associates.”
The Walmart Grocery App also has a place to list an alternative driver name in case your neighbor or friend is helping with the shopping.
When an order is taken out to a vehicle, the driver will be asked to remain in the vehicle, verify an order code, then “pop” the trunk or a door. For now, the consumer will not have to electronically sign the bill. A receipt will be generated digitally. A quick service survey and a comment box will also be offered.
Visit Walmart.com or grocery.walmart.com to find out more or to set up your account.