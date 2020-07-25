INDEPENDENCE – After being rained out on July 11, the Wapsi River Ramblers will be returning to the Independence Farmer’s Market on Saturday, August 1. The group will be performing their “newgrass” music from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. by the Wapsipinicon Mill.
The term “newgrass” was coined by a fan as the group uses electric guitars and drums to play a mix of blues, folk, country, and bluegrass.
For more information on the Wapsi River Ramblers, visit their Facebook page or follow them on Instagram @wapsiriverramblers and @rynelynnowen.
The Wapsi River Ramblers are a part of the Second Saturday Series sponsored by LACES (“Promoting the Arts to Enrich Life”). The next Second Saturday Series performer at the market will be Travis Granberg on August 8.