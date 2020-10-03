Just as many families, businesses, and organizations have had to make changes the past year, the Buchanan County Extension Office and 4-H clubs have had to adapt and adjust as well. With guidelines provided by the extension office and the eagerness of 4-H members to continue participating in programs, the Wapsi Warriors and many other clubs have had a successful and fulfilling year of growing and learning in 4-H.
During the long months off from in-person learning in schools, virtual and social-distanced meetings with club members were a great way to stay connected and involved with others. The Wapsi Warriors 4-H Club learned to communicate, lead, and show citizenship in many new ways.
Members participated in a Zoom meeting in May when they could not safely meet as a group. During that meeting club members Nick Homan, Carter Homan, and Karlyn Howard chose to do club presentations, thereby expanding their skills and knowledge of presenting to their digital audience.
Additional communication for the club was achieved via email. Members followed guidelines to wear masks and social distance to keep others safe, and held their summer meetings outdoors.
The 4-H program has continued to encourage young people to show qualities in the areas of leadership, communication, and citizenship while adjusting the traditional experiences to meet the changing environment during the pandemic. Club members participated in fair ground cleanup in June, as well as a modified version of the Buchanan County Fair in July.
Members of the Wapsi Warriors 4-H Club followed guidelines and were excited to participate by dropping off static building exhibits with a write-up to be judged and to show animals at the 2020 Buchanan County Fair. We even had some projects go on to the virtual Iowa State Fair!
The chance to submit projects and show animals allows 4-Hers to show how they have learned to set goals, make plans, follow through, and effectively communicate what they learned during the process.
4-H is helping members become future leaders. New club officers were inducted at the club’s September meeting. The officers are Nick Homan, president; Lily Giddings, vice president; Carter Homan, treasurer; Zach Homan, secretary; Karlyn Howard, historian; and Brady Gleiter, emailer.
4-H has lent a hand in creating some normalcy in the lives of 4-Hers, and they have learned the importance of commitment over the past year. Through 4-H, members learn responsibility, integrity, and to be contributing team members as they uphold the pillars of 4-H in everyday life.
With the support of new members and the community, we hope 4-H continues to expand and grow!