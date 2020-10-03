QUASQUETON – Buchanan County has many great areas ready to be explored! Join in a fun and exciting afternoon navigating through the Wapsipinicon River Corridor in the Quasqueton area. On Sunday, October 11, starting at 1 p.m., the Wapsie Scavenger Scramble will take place at Boies Bend Area, 2465 278th Street, Quasqueton.
Participants will be given a website link to schedule their start time. The first clue will be given at Boies Bend Area. This clue will direct participants to the location of the next clue, where they will find another clue. Plan on visiting six or seven different places, all within five minutes of each other.
Stops will include state and county parks, shops, and other points of interest. Some clues may be easy to find, while others may be more challenging. Clues involve problem solving, driving, reading a map, and hiking (no paddling). Participants will receive a memento, and prizes will be given for the quickest times.
Please be sure to register now because there is limited space. Preregistration is required by going to www.buchanancountyparks.com and clicking on “Public Events.
If you have any questions, feel free to call 319-636-2617 or email mmaas@co.buchanan.ia.us.