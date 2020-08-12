This past school year, the greenhouse at the Wapsie Valley High School was home once again to roughly 15 tilapia. The Wapsie Valley FFA utilizes its aquaponic system to raise commercial fish while replenishing vegetable produce from the fish manure. The students and ag teacher, Mr. Forsyth, raise and feed the fish throughout the year and collect tomatoes, strawberries, lettuce, and green beans for our students to eat.
At the end of the school year, with district permission, we were then able to have students and staff members come in one morning and harvest the fish by hand and collect fillets. These cuts from the tilapia will be fried fresh and enjoyed by our members. We are planning to purchase more fish this school year for the greenhouse.
This hands-on opportunity for our students teaches them the many different purposes of fish, including meat and nourishment for growing vegetables.