During the month of June, many Wapsie Valley FFA members could be found representing the chapter during Grump Days, Readlyn’s annual town celebration, and Island Days, Fairbank’s annual town celebration.
This year during Grump Days, June 18-19, Wapsie Valley FFA participated in a variety of events for the community. On Friday, several students served meals during the Readlyn Savings Bank annual golf tournament, while later in the day the pedal pull took place. Twenty-five kids from ages 0-10 took part in the pedal pull competition. Great job to all of the competitors and a huge thank you to our sponsors!
Jada Aiello, one of the Ms. Readlyn candidates, was escorted by FFA member Ayden Powell. Another candidate for Ms. Readlyn was Lydia Imbrogno, escorted by FFA member Noah Richards.
Early the next morning, FFA members could be seen representing the organization in the parade. Brody Kleitsch, 2021-22 Sweetheart King, as well as 2021-22 Sweetheart Queen Brigett Seemann, rode in a convertible while Cole Snyder pulled the Gift of Grain wagon.
Following the parade, FFA members were seen cooking and selling ribeyes, hamburgers, and hotdogs to the hungry people of Readlyn with the help of LaVerne Leistikow, who provided the grill.
The chapter also kept busy during Fairbank’s annual celebration, Island Days. FFA members helped kick off the celebration at the Island queen coronation meal on Thursday evening. On Thursday, June 24, members participated in the crowning of Miss Fairbank. Member Mary Bodenateiner received Ms. Fairbank, and Miss Congeniality is Ellie Neil. Receiving second runner-up was Bridget Seemann.
The following day, members organized and helped boys and girls ages 0 to 10 pedal their tractors as far as they could go in the annual pedal pull. On Saturday morning, the Gift of Grain wagon was pulled by Andrew Matthias.
None of these events would be possible without the support of our amazing community. Thank you to everyone who helped out!