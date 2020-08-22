FAIRBANK – The Wapsie Valley FFA Chapter has not missed the opportunity to recognize and celebrate our outstanding chapter members, alumni, and supporters at our annual banquet for 43 years. This year, as the usual large get together of members, parents, and guests was not able to happen, the banquet was held virtually so that our members and chapter supporters could receive the recognition they deserve.
Awards were announced, and the new officer team was properly installed. The banquet was recorded on Sunday, August 9, by the 2019-20 officers, and the video is now on all of our social media platforms. It can be found on our Facebook page (Wapsie Valley FFA), Twitter (@WapsieValleyFFA), and on Instagram (@wapsieffa).
This year, our members competed in many different events at the sub-district and district levels. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we were not able to compete at the state level. Congratulations to all who went above and beyond this year to represent the Wapsie Valley FFA Chapter!
We truly want to offer our gratitude to all of our supporters who have helped make this FFA chapter successful throughout the years.
Listed below are the special recognitions and awards handed out this year.
Sub-District Convention
- Ethan Oltrogge – Extemporaneous Speaking – 2nd Gold
- Sloane Banger – Job Interview – 1st Gold
- Brady Benning – Ag Sales – 2nd Gold
- Tyce Hagenow – Ag Broadcasting – Bronze
- Reily Richards – Public Speaking – 2nd Gold
- Austin Hesse – Creed Speaking – 3rd Gold
- Kennadi Neil, Anna Richards, and Hannah Miller – Program of Activities – 1st Gold
- Clayton Hershey, Cannon Joerger, Brok Grober, Elle Voy, Treasa Wilcox, Sydney Matthias, Jayden Wagner – Conduct of Meetings – Bronze
- Chapter Quiz – Mary Bodensteiner – Silver, Nick Grober – 1st Gold, Kaylee Kleitsch – 2nd Gold
District Convention
- Brady Benning – Ag Sales – Gold
- Anna Richards, Hannah Miller, and Kennadi Neil – Program of Activities – 1st Gold
- Sloane Banger – Job Interview – 2nd Gold
- Ethan Oltrogge – Extemporaneous Speaking – 1st Gold
- Nick Grober, Ryan Schares, Bridget Seeman, Ellie Neil, Mary Bodensteiner, Courtney Schmitz, Elle Voy, Kaylee Kleitsch – Experience the Action – 1st Gold
- Austin Hesse – Creed Speaking – Bronze
- Reily Richards – Public Speaking – 3rd Gold
- Kaylee Kleitsch – District Officer Candidate
- Courtney Schmitz and Nick Grober – Delegates
- Hannah Miller – Secretary’s Book – Gold
- Nick Grober – Treasurer’s Book – Silver
- Kaylee Kleitsch – Reporter’s Book – 2nd Gold
State
- Reily Richards – State Officer Candidate
PROFICIENCIES
Districts
- Nick Grober – Dairy Production Placement – Bronze
- Kyle Voy – Diversified Crop Production – Gold Advance
- Dori Waschkat – Poultry Production – Silver
- Cole Neil – Beef Production Entrepreneurship – Silver
- Anna Richards – Dairy Production Entrepreneurship – Gold Advance
State
- Anna Richards – Dairy Entrepreneurship – 2nd Gold
- Kyle Voy – Diversified Crop Production – 2nd Gold
Discovery Degree Recipients
- Mady Richards
- Noah Richards
- Kaleigh Lampe
- Ava VanDaele
- Brock Kleitsch
- Brody Kleitsch
Greenhand Degree Recipients
- Anthony Jacque
- Austin Hesse
- Brok Grober
- Kaden Foelske
- Cannon Joeger
- Clayton Hershey
- Cole Sneider
- Elle Voy
- Emma Thurm
- Bella Ryherd
- Jaden Wagner
- Keegan Brown
- Lakin Foelske
- Leah Huebner
- Sydney Matthias
- Teresa Wilcox
- Tyce Hagenow
- Devin Degroote
- Kylie Barts
- Joslyn Miller
Chapter Degree Recipient
- Annamae Burkhardt
- Becca Platte
- Bridget Seeman
- Cooper South
- Ellie Neil
- Hunter Ackerman
- Hunter Fuller
- Jada Aiello
- Joseph Ebaugh
- Kaylie Curley
- Luke Koepke
- Maggie Burgett
- Mary Bodensteiner
- Nicolas Grober
- Quincy Zuck
- Ryan Schares
Iowa Degree Recipients
- Brady Benning
- Brendon Brown
- Olivia Hershey
- Kaylee Kleitsch
- Ethan Oltrogge
- Courtney Schmitz
- Kaleigh Thurm
- Dori Waschkat
- Dallas Wittenburg
American Degree Recipients
- Erika Jeanes
- Jacob Joerger
- Megan Lahmann
- Sean Banger
- Sidney Schnor
- Austin Schares
- Carson Woods
Other Awards
- Outstanding Greenhand – Austin Hesse
- Outstanding Sophomore – Nick Grober
- Outstanding Junior – Kaylee Kleitsch
- Outstanding Senior – Reily Richards
- Honorary Degree – Gina Wiersma
- Blue and Gold Award – Dave Dennler
- Distinguished Service Award – Toneff Memorial Tractor Cade