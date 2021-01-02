FFA members were invited to the Wapsie Valley High School parking lot Sunday night, December 20, where the members and officers in charge set up a drive- in movie. The movie shown was Home Alone and it took some creativity to set up the screen on the side of the school, but everything turned out extremely well!
Cars pulled up and tuned into the radio station to hear the movie from their cars and everyone had a great time. Snacks were provided and hot cocoa was available to purchase. Only Wapsie FFA members were allowed to attend and they were asked to stay in their vehicle for the duration of the movie.
Because of how successful the drive-in movie was, the chapter would like to hold some more drive-in movies like this in the future for our members.