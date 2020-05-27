BUCHANAN COUNTY – Despite the coronavirus pandemic, veterans who have gave their lives in defense of our nation were honored on Monday, Memorial Day, at several area cemeteries.
VFW Post 2440, American Legion Post 30, and their Auxiliary units held ceremonies at the designated graves of unknown veterans of Rowley, Otterville, Mount Hope, St. John, Oakwood, and Wilson cemeteries.
As part of the ceremony, the leader reported the number of known veterans buried at each cemetery: Rowley – 39, Otterville – 12, Mount Hope – 400+, St. John – 226+, Oakwood – 49+, and Wilson – 140+. Also at each ceremony, the Auxiliaries honored “the nearly 1,300,000 men and women who have given their lives in the service of their country” with a floral tribute.
American Legion Post 434 and the Auxiliary unit honored the dead at the Quasqueton Cemetery with a Facebook Live video to keep the crowds at bay. Led by American Legion Post 434 Commander Matt Chesmore, the program included an opening prayer by the Rev. Kevin Jennings; the Pledge of Allegiance; a tribute of flowers; a reading by veteran Dave Mueller of the war dead in conflict order; a recitation of “In Flanders Fields” by Corrine Love and a response by Carrie Chesmore; a short, poignant speech by veteran Orlan Love; a 21-gun salute; Taps; and a benediction. Special recorded music was played.
The first tune was “Arlington,” which hauntingly refers to Arlington National Cemetery. The second, “On Decoration Day,” was written and performed by Fred Love, son of Orlan and Corrine Love. It was a heartfelt tribute about the Love family and their gravestone in the Quasqueton Cemetery.