July 21
Stutzman David, Stutzman Edna H convey unto Stutzman Marvin J real estate at Parcel F Survey 2021R02277 SE 7 90 9.
July 22
Christopherson David J, Christopherson Valerie K convey unto D & V Holdings LLC real estate at S 1/2 Exc S 20’ Thereof, Jesup, Cameron’s Addition 15.
Gingerich Jonas S conveys unto Murray Ryan W real estate at Exc N 10’ Littleton, Original Littleton 5 8.
Luedeman Matthew conveys unto Williams Jacob Andrew real estate at W 4 1/2 Rods, Independence, Original Independence 4 5.
Miller Meredith C, Sheets Kimberly -Poa convey unto G & K Development LC real estate at Parcel S Survey 2005R02629 NW 2 88 9.
Sullivan Mary Joan, Sullivan Richard A -Cons, Sullivan David H -Cons, Sullivan Steven T -Cons convey unto Sullivan Richard A, Sullivan David H, Sullivan Steven T real estate at Parcel A Com At S 1/4 Corner SE 4 88 10.
July 23
Meyer Brian -Tr, Latham Catherine L -Revt convey unto Hocken Robert J real estate at Independence, Fargo’s 2nd Addition 5 10.
Junk Sarah, Francois Sarah, Francois Jacob convey unto Junk Jason, Junk Lisa real estate at Com At SW Corner NW 26 89 9.
Dorsey Chance T, Dorsey Serena F convey unto Dorsey Tana Kristine real estate at Independence, Stoughton & McClures’s 2nd Addition 2 16.
July 26
Karsten Nancy J -Esta, Karsten Elizabeth K -Ex, Hund Kathryn B -Ex convey unto Karsten Elizabeth K real estate at Independence, Bull’s Addition 1 2.
Fisher Michael D, Fisher Deborah K convey unto Fisher Tommy J, Fisher Sandra M real estate at & Vacated 1/2 Of Streets Adj Property, Littleton, Original Littleton 1 9 & Vacated 1/2 Of Streets Adj Property, Littleton, Original Littleton 7 9 & Vacated 1/2 Of Streets Adj Property, Littleton, Original Littleton 8 9.
Bormann Lee, Bormann Florence convey unto Williams Devin Joseph, Williams Chantelle real estate at A Parcel Of Land NW 10 90 9, Hazleton, Woodland Front 2nd Addition 9 1. Hazleton, Woodland Front 2nd Addition 10 1. Hazleton, Woodland Front 2nd Addition 11 1. Hazleton, Woodland Front 2nd Addition 12 1.
July 27
Shannon Leroy C -Esta conveys unto Shannon Andrew C real estate at SE 8 89 8.
Klever Larry, Klever Delores, Klever Alan, Klever James, Klever Nancy, Dunne Carol convey unto Heckroth Stephanie L, Randall Troy real estate at Parcel D Survey 2021R02419 NW 9 88:8.
Kurtz Dan A, Kurtz Leona convey unto JCMC LLC real estate at S 1/2 Exc NE 34 90 10 N 1/2 SW NE 34 90 10.
NRFW Investments LLC conveys unto Clark Julie, Clark Michael real estate at Jesup, Prairie Winds 1st Addition 15.
Heiserman Franklin R, Heiserman Marlene R convey unto Heiserman Franklin R -Lu, Heiserman Marlene R -Lu, Heiserman Kevin F, Holtz Cindy M, Heiserman Brett A real estate at S ½ SE 3 87 8 All Part S Of River SW 2 87 8 S 60’ Of S ½ SE 14 87 8 E 1/2 Exc SW 14 87 8 SW 14 87 8 N ½ SE 14 87 8 S 60’ Of W ½ SW 14 87 8 Parcel A Survey 2008R03722 Exc Parcel B Survey 2010R03073 NE 10 87 8.
Faust Lisa J conveys unto Becker Christopher M real estate at W 70’ & Part Of Vac Alley, Jesup, C. O. Marsh’s Addition 4 15 W 70’ & Part Of Vac Alley, Jesup, C. O. Marsh’s Addition 5 15.
Baragary Sean M, Baragary Kelsey M convey unto Baragary Sean M, Baragary Kelsey M real estate at Winthrop, Original Winthrop 8 45. Winthrop, Original Winthrop 9 45. Winthrop, Original Winthrop 10 45.
July 28
Denbeste Daniel, Denbeste Christy B convey unto Ceramic Technologies Composites Inc real estate at Com 917.01’ N Of SE Cor SE 4 87 9.
July 29
Aldrich Russell P, Aldrich Jennifer S convey unto Hermsen Michael J, Elledge Ashley M real estate at Parcel A Survey Bk-535 Pg-735 SW 21 90 7.
Myers Ann C conveys unto Gerbracht David M, Gerbracht Jennifer L real estate at E 1/2 Of N 92’ Exc E 11’ Thereof, Winthrop, Original Winthrop 2 9.
Paul Ray A, Paul Eunice J convey unto Paul Ray A -Tr, Ray A Paul Revocable Trust real estate at Cameron’s Plat 1. Cameron’s Plat 2. Described By Survey Bk 382 Pg 137 File No 2001R04577 NW 27 89 9.
Vandaele Angeline M -Esta, Bormann Debra K -Ex, Boehme Judy M -Ex convey unto Bormann Debra K real estate at SW 27 90 10 W ½ SE 27 90 10.
Vandaele Arthur J -T, Bormann Debra K -Tr, Boehme Judy M -Tr convey unto Bormann Debra real estate at SW 27 90 10 W ½ SE 27 90 10.
Vandaele Angeline M -Esta, Bormann Debra K -Ex, Boehme Judy M -Ex convey unto Boehme Judy M real estate at N ½ NE 28 90 10 Undiv 1/2 Int In NW 28 90 10 SW NE 28 90 10 Exc Com SE Cor NW 28 90 10 S 39 Acres SW 21 90 10 W 25 Acres SW 21 90 10 NE 27 90 10 NW 27 90 10 NE 27 90 10 N 25 Acres Exc Parcel A Survey 2005R04578 & Exc 1 Acre Cemetery Site NW 27 90 10.
Vandaele Arthur J -T, Bormann Debra K -Tr, Boehme Judy M -Tr convey unto Boehme Judy M real estate at Undiv 1/2 Int In NW 28 90 10 SW NE 28 90 10 Exc Com SE Cor NW 28 90 10 S 39 Acres SW 21 90 10 W 25 Acres SE 21 90 10 NE 27 90 10 NW 27 901 10 NE 27 90 10 N 25 Acres Exc Parcel A Survey 2005R04578 & Exc 1 Acre Cemetery Site NW 27 90 10.
Vandaele Angeline M -Esta, Bormann Debra K -Ex, Boehme Judy M -Ex convey unto Boehme Judy M real estate at Exc E 40’, Fairbank, Van Daele Addition 1.
July 30
Steinbron George A, Steinbron Deloyce D convey unto Bohling Devin D, Bohling Rebecca M real estate at W 1/2 Of S 10 Rods Exc E 50’, Jesup, Cameron’s Addition 16. Jesup, Haskins 2nd Addition 10.
Johnson Julie M, Johnson Russ, Oberbreckling Julie M convey unto Kayser Braden C real estate at Lamont, Quicks 2nd Addition 10 2.