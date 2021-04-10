March 10
Thompson Edwin Lee, Thompson Judith Ann convey unto Newman Stephanie Marie real estate at Par CC Survey 2021R00621 SW 35 88 8.
Steege Michelle J, Hennessy Michael convey unto Brodigan Dalton real estate at Independence, Fargo’s 2nd Addition, 8, 3.
Payne Sandra K conveys unto Mundschenk Douglas J real estate at Winthrop, Larson’s 1st Addition, 1, beginning at a point 12 rods S and 12 rods E of NW corner 36 89 8.
March 11
Andrews Randy E, Andrews Karen convey unto Gardner Patricia L real estate at part of Parcel W Survey 2021R00824 that lies N and W of Parcel B Survey 1995R01299 NE 10 88 9.
Dawson James, Dawson Lisa convey unto Schares Carter area estate at Jesup Duroe’s Addition, 29
Webster Robert A conveys unto Ohl Steven J, Ohl Mary J real estate at S 39' Independence, Woodward’s Addition, 1 2. S 39' Independence Woodward’s Addition 2 2. N 18' Independence Woodward’s Addition, 3 2. N 18' Independence, Woodward’s Addition, 4 2.
Kirby Raymond H conveys unto Snyder Jared M real estate at N 1/2: Independence Scarcliff’s Addition, 8 7.
March 12
Corkery Gary, Corkery Theresa convey unto Appelman Margie real estate at SW exc Por Plat as Green Ridge 4th Addn to Independence NE SW 35 89 9 exc Green Ridge 5th Addn exc 14th Ave NE lying between N row of 7th Street NE and S row of 8th Street NE adjacent E side Blk 11 Summings Addn.
Mueller Todd P, Mueller Holly L convey unto Hansen James real estate at Winthrop, Winthrop Betterment Sub-Div, 4.
Thoma Farmland LLC conveys unto Thoma James L, Thoma Mary real estate at N 1/2 exc Parcel B Survey 2010R00883 NE 30 87 10 W 1/2 exc Crows Bldg Site exc Parcel F #2013R02207 SW 19 87 10 SW 19 87 10 exc Parcel G Survey 2013R02208 SE 19 87 10.
Thoma Farmland LLC conveys unto Thoma Joseph M, Thoma Jennifer A real estate at exc Parcel B Survey 2006R01536 SW 18 87 10 exc Parcel C #2013R02209 SE 18 87 10.
Thoma Farmland LLC conveys unto Thoma Matthew J, Thoma Michelle L real estate at W 1/2 exc for road and exc Parcel B Survey 994R04690 NW 19 87 10 NE 19 87 10 NW 19 87 10 NE 19 87 10 exc Parcel G #2013R02208 NW 19 87 10.
March 15
Irvine Brenda M conveys unto Irvine Robert M real estate at S ½ Stanley, Original Stanley 16 5 S ½. Stanley, Original Stanley 17 5. S ½ Stanley, Original Stanley 18 5. S ½ Stanley, Original Stanley 19 5. S ½ Stanley, Original Stanley 20 5. S ½ Stanley, Original Stanley 21 5. S ½ Stanley, Original Stanley 22 5. S ½ Stanley, Original Stanley 23 5.
Krueger Jeremy J conveys unto Gosse Luke James, Riensche Lauren Marie real estate at Parcel H Survey 2020R01221 and corrected In Affidavit 2020R02175 NE 35 88 10.
March 16
Devore Jason E, Devore Wendy L convey unto Cooper Lynda J, Devore Kathryn real estate at Shady Oaks 2nd Estates, 8 31 88 10.
Devore Jason E, Devore Wendy L convey unto Cooper Lynda J real estate at Shady Oaks 2nd Estates 9 31 88 10.
Chase Mark W, Chase Connie A convey unto Chase Mark W, Chase Connie A real estate at Com 243' W of NE Cor NW 28 89 9 Parcel A of Survey 2013R03813.
March 17
Uthoff George P, Uthoff Linda Kaye convey unto Thoma Philip M, Thoma Julie M real estate at SW 36 88 10 W ½ SW 36 88 10.
Hershberger Roger, Hershberger Kathleen A convey unto Uthoff George P, Uthoff Linda Kaye real estate at SW 36 88 10.
Gahman Jeffrey Alan -Esta, Wayne Carly -Adm convey unto Miller Zachary real estate at Independence, Cummings Addition 3 1.
March 18
McGrane Max D, McGrane Daniel -Poa convey unto Rourke Mark P, Rourke Diane S real estate at E 1/2 3rd Street S intersec and N 1/2 of alley between 3rd Street and 4th Street, Fairbank, Higby’s Addition 1 1. E 1/2 3rd Street S intersec and N 1/2 of alley between 3rd Street and 4th Street, Fairbank, Higby’s Addition 2 1. S 1/2 Patterson Street between cntrln ext of 3rd Street S and 4th Street S, Fairbank, Higby’s Addition 1 1. S 1/2 Patterson Street between cntrln ext of 3rd Street S and 4th Street S, Fairbank, Higby’s Addition 2 1.
Short David W, Short Melissa A convey unto Meyer Marshall Wayne, Meyer Brooklyn Denise real estate at Independence, The Pines First Addition, 5 W ½. Independence, The Pines First Addition, 4.
March 19
Vanslyke Randy A -Esta, Vanslyke Linda -Ex convey unto Delagardelle Dan, Delagardelle Anna real estate at E 85' of Jesup, C.O. Marsh’s Addition 5 10.
Lambright Viola L conveys unto Nisley Allen R, Nisley Emma C real estate at NE 26 90 10.
Wieland Daniel J, Wieland Krissy convey unto Yokas Paul, Yokas Oliva M real estate at Independence, The Pines First Addition, 27.
Bossom Carol Ann, Bossom Lee E to Wolfe Ronald A real estate at Quasqueton, Thompson’s 3rd Addition, 3 46 W ½. Quasqueton, Thompson’s 3rd Addition, 2 46. Quasqueton, Davis & Benthall’s Addition, 9 4. Quasqueton, Davis & Benthall’s Addition, 10 4. Quasqueton, Davis & Benthall’s Addition, 11 4. Quasqueton, Davis & Benthall’s Addition, 12 4 and N 8' of alley running E and W on S side. Quasqueton, Davis & Benthall’s Addition, 13 4.
Dennie Nicholas D, Dennie Katelin convey unto Leonard Daniel, Leonard Sarah real estate at Parcel of land desc as Com NE Cor exc NE 1 88 8.
Leonard Daniel D, Leonard Sarah convey unto Ender Jessica, Luloff Christopher real estate at Parcels B and C Survey 2021R00660 NW 13 89 8.
Schneider Harold L, Schneider Sandra K convey unto Schneider Harold L real estate at Winthrop, Clark’s Addition, 5 1. Winthrop, Clark’s Addition, 6 1. Winthrop, Clark’s Addition, 7 1. Winthrop, Clark’s Addition, 8 1. S ½, Winthrop, Clark’s Addition, 9 1.
Donnelly Keith A, Donnelly Danielle M convey unto Ohl Construction Inc real estate at Independence, Scarcliff’s 2nd Addition, 5 19.
March 22
Gerstenberger George Henry -Esta, Gerstenberger George R -Ex convey unto Gerstenberger George R, Gerstenberger Kenneth S, Gerstenberger Phillip R real estate at W ½ Hazleton, Hazleton Station, 1 7. W ½ Hazleton, Hazleton Station, 4 7. Hazleton, Hazleton Station, 5 7 NE 22 90 9.
Kaster Leonard L Sr, Kaster Vivian Leone, Kaster Leonard L Jr, Kaster Janie Lee convey unto Pine Rock Rentals LLC real estate at Independence, Fargo’s Addition, 7 23.
Kauffman Lester, Kauffman Ruth Ann convey unto Yoder Lavern E, Yoder Annie R real estate at S 1/2 lying E of Indep and Fairbank Road exc NE 12 89 10.
Hoglan Jon G -Liv, Hoglan Dawn M -Tr, Hoglan Jon G -Tr convey unto Ball James D Jr, Ball Amy S real estate at Parcel Y Survey 2016R03513 NW 35 88 8 Parcel Y Survey 2016R03513 SW 35 88 8.
March 23
Donlea Joyce E, Schmitt Joyce E convey unto Homa Cameron D real estate at Jesup, Donlea’s Addition, 7.
Stutzman David J, Stutzman Edna J convey unto Stutzman Family Farm LLC real estate at N 1/2 exc 1/2 acre for cemetery in NW Cor NW 34 90 10 NE 33 90 10 7' X 19' area where windmill is located NE 33 90 10.
March 24
Leonard Frank J -Esta, Leonard Mary A, Peoples Mutual Savings and Loan Association, Statesman Bank for Savings, Leonard Terry, Keeney Jenny, Liberman Jason convey unto Leonard Brian, Leonard Jessie real estate at part of vacated alley that lies between Lots 3 and 8 and between 4 and 7, Lamont, Quicks Addition, 4.
Numa Property Management LLC conveys unto Nisland Asset Investment LLC, Klemme Mike real estate at Jesup, Original Jesup, 203 W ½. Jesup, Original Jesup, 204.
Webster Robert A conveys unto AJ’s Rentals LLC real estate at E 34' and 16' alley adjoining lots on E and running N and S, Quasqueton, Quasqueton Original, 3 11. E 34' and 16' alley adjoining lots on E and running N and S, Quasqueton, Quasqueton Original, 4 11.
March 25
Greenley Development Company conveys unto Buchanan County Health Center real estate at Parcel W Survey 2019R00265 SE 35 89 9.
Netcott Thomas D -Esta, Bitterman Angie -Adm convey unto Ruth Kane Robert Gene real estate at Hazleton, Hazleton Station, 11 2.
Cherry Patricia A -Esta, Cherry Lonnie -Ex, Cherry Lee -Ex convey unto Cherry Maxwell M real estate at Parcel C Survey 2021R00654 SW 12 87 8.
Gardner Patricia L conveys unto Henningsen Craig A, Dunlap Dodie L, Henningsen Dodie L real estate at Parcel B Survey 1995R01299 NE 10 88 9 Parcel W Survey 2021R00824 NE 10 88 9.
March 29
Cassius Investment Group LLC conveys unto Benz Charles Milton, Benz Monica, Bass Monica real estate at S ½ Independence, Clark & Co’s Addition, 6 18. S ½ Independence, Clark & Co’s Addition, 7 18. S ½, Independence, Clark & Co’s Addition, 8 18 Com at SE Corner of Sd Blk 18 SE 4 88 9: beginning at NE Corner SE 4 88 9.
Bovenmyer Ruth -Esta, Bovenmyer Dean -Ex convey unto Monaghan Brian, Monaghan Bridgette real estate at SE 35 88 7.
Bovenmyer Dean, Bovenmyer Steven R, Bovenmyer Julie, Gilson Carol, Gilson Eric convey unto Monaghan Brian, Monaghan Bridgette real estate at SE 35 88 7.
Bovenmyer David -Tr, Bovenmyer Dawn M -Tr, Bovenmyer Family Revocable Trust convey unto Monaghan Brian, Monaghan Bridgette real estate at SE 35 88 7.
Biang Chris, Biang Family Trust convey unto Monaghan Brian, Monaghan Bridgette real estate at SE 35 88 7.
Smith Paul M -Tr, Smith Nancy L -Tr, Smith Living Trust convey unto Crain Richard ,Crain Jo Ann real estate at exc SW 1 87 9.
Kirkpatrick Jeffrey S, Kirkpatrick Mandi M convey unto Cabalka Mitchell P, Teel Taylor J real estate at Independence, Stoughton & McClures’s 2nd Addition, 3 13. Independence, Stoughton & McClures’s 2nd Addition, 4 13.
March 30
Mosher Iola M -Revt, Mosher Terry, Carter Kathleen convey unto Mosher Nancy J, Mosher Kenneth E -Tes real estate at NE 7 90 7 E 1/2 exc row Chicago Great Western Railway Co SE 7 90 7 W 1/2 of W 1/2 exc a tract Com at SW Cor SW 9 90 7.
Mosher Iola M -Revt, Iola M Mosher Revocable Trust, Mosher Terry, Carter Kathleen convey unto Mosher Nancy J, Mosher Kenneth E -Tes real estate at S 1/2 exc NW 7 90 7: part of SW desc as Com 9 Chains 50 1/2 links W of ctr SW 7 90 9.
Downs Titus J, Downs Elisabeth A convey unto McGill Trevor Gregory real estate at N 1/2 of Independence, Fargo’s 2nd Addition:, 1 11. N 1/2 of Independence, Fargo’s 2nd Addition, 2 11.
Klotzbach William G -T, Klotzbach George J -Tr convey unto Higgins Andrew real estate at W 1/4 exc E 11' Independence, Stoughton & McClure’s Addition, 4 4.
Risk Katherine J -Conse, Kohlmeyer Janet -Cons convey unto Higgins Andy, Higgins Andrew real estate at W 1/4 exc E 11' Independence, Stoughton & McClure’s Addition, 4 4.
Higgins Andy, Higgins Andrew, Higgins Tonya convey unto Batchelder Matthew real estate at W 1/4 exc E 11' Independence, Stoughton & McClure’s Addition, 4 4.
March 31
BKC Properties LLC conveys unto Bienfang Leeann real estate at Independence, Close’s Addition, 6 5.
Garrigus Daermon A conveys unto Briggs Josephine G, Briggs Dean A, Briggs Teresa I real estate at S ½ Independence, Fargo’s 2nd Addition, 3 6. S ½ Independence, Fargo’s 2nd Addition, 4 6.