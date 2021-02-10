January 4
Soules Farms LLC conveys unto Deseret Trust Company real estate in Parcel C Survey 2013R03197 SW 19 90 7 Exc NW 30 90 7 Parcel E NW 30 90 7.
January 5
Vandaele Rick -Tr, Vandaele Laura R -Revt convey unto Lundahl Edward H real estate in Independence Cardinal Court At The Pines Lot 16.
Citizens State Bank conveys unto RC Cattle LLC real estate in Parcel A Survey 2007R02489 SW 29 90 7 Parcel B Survey 2020R00794 SW 29 90 7.
Short David W, Short Jerald S -T convey unto Short David W -Tr, Short Jerald S -T, Short Jason E real estate in Independence Paisley Subdivision of Union Addition Lots 15 and 16.
Chase Michael T, Chase Karen M convey unto Cummer Justin J, Curran Tracy J real estate at Com at NE Corner of Lot 2 NW & NE 23 90 7 Survey 2007R03597 NE 23 90 7.
January 6
Evens Heath J, Evens Sandra L, Way Sandra L convey unto Evens Heath J, Evens Sandra J real estate at Exc W 243’ SE NE 35 89 9.
Bertch Cabinet Mfg Inc conveys unto Waterloo Cabinet Properties LLC real estate in Parcel L E 1/2 Survey 1999R00877 Exc Row Deed 2009R00340 & Deed 2009R00341 SW 32 89 10.
January 7
Sullivan Benjamin conveys unto Suhr Delanie R, Suhr Levi K real estate in Independence Park Meadow Addition Lot 3.
Frye Sue Ann, Frye James R convey unto Frye James R, Frye Sue Ann real estate at SW 20 89 7 NE 19 89 7 E 1/2 Exc SE 19 89 7 W 1/2 Exc SW 19 87 7 Part E of Buffalo Creek & N of Hwy SE 24 89 8 Com SE Cor SE 24 89 8 Com NW Cor NE 25 89 8.
Frye Sue Ann, Frye James R convey unto Frye James R, Frye Sue Ann real estate at S ½ SE 25 90 9.
January 11
Barnett Brett J, Barnett Colette M convey unto Knutson Krystal A, Knutson Klint D real estate at SE 20 88 8 Lying South of Rd Exc Part of SE 20 88 8 Part of SW 21 88 8.
January 12
Monaghan Leonard E, Monaghan Shirley A convey unto Monaghan Brian P, Monaghan Bridgette R real estate at NW 8 87 7 NW 1 87 7 N 1/2 of W ½ SE 36 88 7.
Henderson Erwin -Revt conveys unto Henderson Family Land LLC real estate at SW 19 89 8.
Young Andrew J, Young Madison L convey unto Kies Jordan real estate at S 201’ of Tract Desc as Com 4 Rods E of SW Cor 35 89 9.
January 13
Bossen Janice K conveys unto Bossen Implement Inc real estate at Exc NW & Lamont Thompson’s Subdivision of part of Lot 31 6 NE 23 90 7.
Bossen Implement Inc conveys unto Technical Drainage Solutions LLC real estate at Exc NW & Lamont: Thompson’s Subdivision of part of Lot 31 6 NE 23 90 7.
Hansen William J, Hansen Trisha convey unto Conrad Nicholas A real estate in Independence Bartle’s 2nd Addition 1 23.
January 14
Miller Joel Dean -Revt conveys unto Miller Allen D, Miller Karen A real estate at S ¼ NE 22 89 9 Exc Beg 121.6’ N of SW Cor NE 22 89 9 NW 23 89 9 S ¼ NW 23 89 9 W ½ SW 23 89 9 SE 23 89 9 SW 23 89 9 W ½ NE 23 89 9 E ½ NW 23 89 9.
Miller Joel Dean, Miller Sylvia convey unto Miller Allen D, Miller Karen A real estate at S ¼ NE 22 89 9 Exc Beg 121.6’ N of SW Cor NE 22 89 9 NW 23 89 9 S ¼ NW 23 89 9 W ½ SW 23 89 9 SE 23 89 9 SW 23 89 9 W ½ NE 23 89 9 E ½ NW 23 89 9.
Bockenstedt Corrine M conveys unto Kelchen Rachel L, Beck Derrick R real estate at Part of Exc NE 23 90 7 Part of Exc NW & NE 23 90 7.
Miller Larry Ray -T, Miller Sonia, Vanoort Sonia -Tr convey unto Miller Allen D, Miller Karen A real estate at S ¼ NE 22 89 9 Exc Beg 121.6’ N of SW Cor NE 22 89 9 NW 23 89 9 S ¼ NW 23 89 9 W ½ SE 23 89 9 SE 23 89 9 SW 23 89 9 W ½ NE 23 89 9 E ½ NW 23 89 9.
Miller Allen Dale, Miller Karen convey unto Miller Allen D, Miller Karen real estate at S ¼ NE 22 89 9 Exc Beg 121.6’ N of SW Cor NE 22 89 9 NW 23 89 9 S ¼ NW 23 89 9 W ½ SW 23 89 9 SE 23 89 9 SW 23 89 9 W ½ NE 23 89 9 E ½ NW 23 89 9 S ¼ NE 22 89 9 Exc Beg 121.6’ N of SW Cor NE 22 89 9 NW 23 89 9 S ¼ NW 23 89 9 W ½ SW 23 89 9 SE 23 89 9 SW 23 89 9 W ½ NE 23 89 9 E ½ NW 23 89 9.
January 15
Greenley Patricia conveys unto Budzine Kaleb real estate beginning at 403’ E of SW Cor NE 35 89 9.
Carver Christopher C, Carver Rose R convey unto Shannon Mason real estate in Hazleton Woodland Front 2nd Addition 8 1.
January 18
Mohling Tina Marie, Thompson Tina, Mohling Cliff, Evans Mary Ann, Evans Michael, McMurrin Jason Ray, Mrstik Karla Jean convey unto McMurrin Jason Ray real estate at NE 20 89 9 NW 20 89 9 all That Part of E 1/2 That Lies NE of Independence and Fairbank Rd Exc SW 20 89 9.
Mohling Tina Marie, Mohling Cliff, Evans Mary Ann, Evans Michael, McMurrin Jason Ray, Mrstik Karla Jean, Thompson Tina convey unto Evans Mary Ann real estate at E 1/2 Exc A Tract of Land SE NW NW 17 89 9 all That Part Lying Ely of Rd Leading from Independence To Otterville Exc NW 20 89 9 SE 19 89 9 S 10 Acres of NE 19 89 9 N 1/2 Acres of E 5 Acres Exc Parcel B & C & D SW 19 89 9.
Mohling Tina Marie, Mohling Cliff, Evans Mary Ann, Evans Michael, McMurrin Jason Ray, Mrstik Karla Jean, Thompson Tina convey unto Mohling Tina Marie real estate at SE 8 89 9 W 1/2 Exc E 6 Acres NE 17 89 9.
Keller Acres LLC conveys unto Keller Marcee, Keller Ann, Lally Ann real estate at E ½ NE 21 89 8 SE 21 89 8 NW 22:89 8.
January 19
Short Melissa -Adm, Bowers James E -Esta convey unto Bauer Kathleen T real estate in Independence Green Ridge Addition 55.
Hocken Robert J conveys unto Mumm Randy R -Revt, Mumm Teresa S -Revt real estate at Exc E 13.3/4’ Independence Stoughton & McClure’s Addition 3 1.
January 21
Maulson Dennis D, Maulson Joyce M convey unto Fencl Aaron T, Sbiral Jason A, Sbiral Leonard J real estate at W 37 Acres NW 19 89 9 W 110’ of N 3 Acres of E 10 Acres SW 19 89 9.
Greenley Joel, Greenley Molly convey unto Michels Thomas Archie real estate at SE 23 88 9 NE 26 88 9.
Steve Gee Construction Inc, Gee Steven P -Pre convey unto Goodenbour Randall G, Goodenbour Beth E real estate in Independence Hummingbird Court At The Pines 1st Addition 16.
Lambright William H, Lambright Susie E convey unto Lambright William H, Lambright Susie E real estate at Com NE Cor SE 2 90 10.
January 22
Frush Tyler J, Frush Olivia N, Hemmer Olivia convey unto Ewoldt Jade Renee real estate in Jesup Haskins 2nd Addition 1 S 1/2 Ann St Abutting N Side Jesup Haskins 2nd Addition 1.
Darland Michael L, Darland Barbara A convey unto Darland Michael L -Tr, Darland Barbara A -Tr, Darland Family Trust real estate in Hazleton Woodland Front Addition 7 1.
January 26
Yearous Paul E -T conveys unto Vangorder Rick T, Vangorder Edina K real estate in Parcel J Survey 2021R00061 NW 20 88 8.
January 27
R & D Campground LLC, Lundry Raymond L -Man convey unto Lundry Raymond L real estate in Parcel F Survey 2010R03182 SE 28 90 9 E 122’ of Parcel Exc Parcel F Survey 2010R03182 SE 28 90 9.
January 28
Reidy Marjorie Marie, Reidy Mary Patricia, Kane Sara Ann, Kane Joe convey unto Krantz Jeremy Douglas, Krantz Emily Kathleen real estate at N ½ SW 10 87 7.
Iowa Minnesota District of the Wesleyan Church Inc convey unto FICD 130 LLC real estate at W 709.1’ Lying N of Public Hwy Exc N 9 Rods & Exc Bk 309 Pg 168 &169 NW 10 88 9.
January 29
Sherman True Rosemary -Esta, Differding Susan R -Ex convey unto Sherman Frank W real estate at E ½ SW 32 88 7.
Sherman True Rosemary -Esta, Differding Susan R -Ex convey unto Differding Susan R real estate at Exc S 270’ E 500’ SE 32 88 7 SW 33 88 7.
Sherman True Rosemary -Esta, Differding Susan R -Ex convey unto Lay Mary Ann real estate at SE 32 88 7 SW 33 88 7.
Sherman True Rosemary -Esta, Differding Susan R -Ex convey unto Sherman Robert M real estate at W ½ SE 32 88 7.