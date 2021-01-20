Dec. 7
Hogan John C -Esta, Moore Linda -Ex, Cook Janet -Ex, Luloff Mary Kay -Ex, Cocking Shirley -Ex to Hogan Margaret A Exc N 10’ Winthrop Walter Addition 3 2.
Hogan John C -Esta, Moore Linda -Ex, Cook Janet -Ex, Luloff Mary Kay -Ex, Cocking Shirley -Ex to Hogan Margaret A -Lu, Moore Linda, Luloff Mary Kay, Cook Janet, Cocking Shirley W 1/2 of W 1/2 Exc NE 8 88 8, Com Center of Sec Exc 8 88 8, E 1/2 Exc S 719.95’ NE 28 89 8 SE 21 89 8 NE 27 89 8, Parcel Desc as Beg S 87” 10 1/4’ E SW 5 88 8, W 23 acres NW 8 88 8, E ½ NW 8 88 8, E ¼ NE 8 88 8, E 1/2 Lying Serly of Hwy 520 SW 5 88 8.
Herget Brittani A to BDS Equipment LLC Exc E 54’ Jesup Merrill’s Subdivision 17, Exc E 54’: Jesup Merrill’s Subdivision 24.
Bird Andrew R, Bird Lonnie K, Rasmussen Lonnie K to Radford Colton Part of SE 17 88 9.
Double C Logging Company Inc to Burrell Ryan S, Burrell Lori Parcel B Survey 2020R00540 NW 12 87 8.
Lund Lisa, Buchholz Lisa to Buchholz Roger, Buchholz Linda S 90’ of W 1 Rod of Independence Stoughton & McClure’s Addition 2 11, S 90’ of Independence Stoughton & McClure’s Addition 3 11, S 90’ of Independence: Stoughton & McClure’s Addition 4 11.
Thompson Daniel S, Thompson Heather M to Farley Joshua, Farley Micayla Exc S 58’ Independence Scarcliff’s Addition 1 7.
Dec. 8
Lamker Chad A, Lamker Rachel L to Hoyle Jason D N 2’ of Winthrop Bridge’s Addition 1 1 Winthrop Bridge’s Addition 2 1.
Heinze Martha -Adm, Siggelkov Barbara J -Esta to Domeyer Keith, Domeyer Christina W 83.1’ Independence Scarcliff’s 2nd Addition 5 14.
NRFW Investments LLC to Roedema Nathan, Roedema Felicia Jesup Prairie Winds 1st Addition 5.
Eschen Victoria Sue -Adm, Eschen Dixie Lee -Esta to Eschen Victoria Sue, Eschen Mark Edward W 42’ Independence: Fargo’s Addition 7 4.
Kimmerle Brad D, Kimmerle Darla S to Kimmerle Family Farms LLC E ½ NE 19 87 8.
Dec. 9
Buchanan County Sheriff, Salow Randy S, Salow Rachel R, Veridian Credit Union to Ohl Construction Inc com 773.405’ S and 300’ W of NE Cor of W ½ Exc Part Deeded as Street NE 3 88 9.
Dremann Gordon G -Tr, Graham Maybeth D -Tr, Dremann Adabelle R to Graham Merlon C Exc Land Lying W of Brandon Diagonal Blvd Exc Beg NE Cor of NE 13 87 10.
Thalmann Sandra A, Thalmann Robert, Reck Shelly M, Reck Allan, Nickerson Candace K, Nickerson Doug to Gates Duane D, Gates Shelly A N 1/2 SW 3 87 9.
Dec. 10
Peterson David, Peterson Jody, Frush Marilyn J, Frush Craig P to Pinnacle Renovations LLC on Beg 50’ S of SE Cor of Jesup C.O. Marsh’s Addition 1 17.
Thalmann Sandra A, Thalmann Robert, Reck Shelly M, Reck Allan, Nickerson Candace K, Nickerson Doug to Summit Ag Fund III LLP Exc RR Row SW 35 88 9 SW 35 88 9, Part Lying S of RR NW 35 88 9, W 50’ of 100’ Wide Strip in NW 35 88 9, 100’ Wide Strip in SW 35 88 9.
Dec. 11
Pape Vernita M -Esta, Kraemer Linda L -Ex to Pape Eldon V Stanley Original Stanley 9 1.
Brunkhorst Edna A -Ex, Brunkhorst John B -Esta to Brunkhorst Edna A E 1/2 Exc NE 9 89 7, E ½ NE 10 89 7 NW 11 89 7, S ½ SW 14 89 7, S ½ SE 34 90 7.
Brunkhorst John B -Esta, Brunkhorst Edna A -Ex to Brunkhorst Robert J -Tr, Brunkhorst John B -T SW 2 89 7.
Weisert Lucille -Esta, Weisert William J -Ex to Munson Mitchell, Munson Danielle Parcels F & G Survey 2020R03889 SW 30 89 10.
Hershberger Noah, Hershberger Susie to Helmuth David S 330’ of W 660’ SW 12: 90 10.
Helmuth David F, Helmuth Malinda to Helmuth Perry F, Helmuth Edna W S 300’ of W 660’ SW 12 90 9.
Helmuth Freeman J, Helmuth Mary to Helmuth Perry F, Helmuth Edna W Exc Beg SW Cor SW 12 90 10.
Dec. 14
Wegner Katherine, Wegner Nathan, Johnson Allison, Johnson Jeremy, Waters Katherine to Waters Cynthia Lou, Waters Gary K, Waters Cindy L Exc Com NW Cor of NW 25 88 10, N 1/2 of SW 25 88 10, S 1/2 of SW 25 88 10, S 1/2 of N 1/2 of SW 25 88 10, N 20 acres NW 30 87 9, Exc Com NW Cor of NW 30 87 9.
McLaren David W -Liv, McLaren Sherie L -Cotr to Saathoff Michael, Saathoff Kelly on Com at NE Corner W ½ Easement for Egress and Ingress SW 13 90 9.
Campbell Tracey to Bohling Mason J W 26’ Independence Original Independence 5 5, E 5 1/2 Rods Independence Original Independence 4 5.
Saathoff Michael S, Saathoff Kelly D to Nichols Elizabeth, Megonigle Isaac Hazleton Hazleton Station 10 8 Hazleton Hazleton Station 11 8.
Terry Michael A, Kehrli Michael J, Kehrli Michelle to Peterson Robert L Jr, Peterson Tina M Exc 57’ Independence Fargo’s 2nd Addition 8 18 Independence Fargo’s 2nd Addition 7 18.
Curtis Shawn, Curtis Lacy to Lamker Rachel, Lamker Chad Winthrop Winthrop Betterment Sub-Div 20.
Dec. 15
Wolbers Teresa M to Kremer Bernard, Kramer Connie M 145 South Street Part of Lots 1 & 2 South Haven Addn Replat of Part of Jesup Blue Grass 1st Addition 3 4, 145 South Street Part of Lots 1 & 2 South Haven Addn Replat of Part of Jesup Blue Grass 1st Addition 4 4.
Henderson Elliott J, Henderson Allison M to Prairie Lakes Church Parcel D Desc Survey 2001R01452 NE 8 88 9.
Dec. 16
Webster Jason L, Webster Sheila to Hamilton Zachary J S 1/2:Independence Union Addition 7 32.
Sperfslage Roger, Sperfslage Shelley to Sperfslage Roger, Sperfslage Shelley Beg 1150’ W & 200’ S of NE Cor NE 1 87 8, Beg 1150’ W & 20’ S of NE Cor NE 1 87 8.
Temeyer Jeffrey D to Freese Ernest M Retracement Plat A Survey 2020R03656 NW 32 89 9.
Dec. 17
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Delagardelle Daniel, Delagardelle Anna Jesup Brenizer’s Addition 1 2.
Cadog Management Group LLC to Cassius Investment Group LLC S ½ Independence Clark & Co’s Addition 6 18, S ½ Independence Clark & Co’s Addition 7 18, S ½ Independence Clark & Co’s Addition 8 18, Com at SE Corner SE 4 88 9.
Hanson Brad A to Prusator Brian A, Prusator Cary A Independence Stoughton & McClures’s 2nd Addition 4 23 Independence Stoughton & McClures’s 2nd Addition 5 23.
Summit Ag Fund II LLP to Deseret Trust Company W 100 acres SW 25 90 8, NW 25 90 8, N 1/2 of S ½ NW 25 90 8, Exc Parcel A Survey 2001R02195 NW 25 90 8.
Dec. 18
Thoma Joseph M, Thoma Jennifer A to German Greg, German Lori E 1/2 of Exc Parcel B Desc Survey 2004R03575 SE 29 87 10.
Lamphere Kevin E, Lamphere Gina L to Holle Ryan R, Holle Amber R Com NW Cor 23 90 9.
Blockhus Deborah Ann, Blockhus Lawrence H to Nunemaker Landon Quasqueton Quasqueton Original 2 21 Quasqueton Quasqueton Original 3 21.
Arnold Scott J -Tr Arnold Living Trust Arnold Angela M -Tr to Arnold & Arnold LLC W ½ SE 14 89 8 SW 14 89 8, E ½ SW 14 89 8.
Foster Duane W, Foster Heidi A, Schmidt Heidi A to Franck Mitchell J Exc W 23 1/2’ Fairbank Original Fairbank 8 11.
Steele Joan, Steele Stanley to Huenefeld Laura Quasqueton Thompson’s 3rd Addition 3 57 Quasqueton Thompson’s 3rd Addition 4 57 Quasqueton: Thompson’s 3rd Addition 9 57 Quasqueton Thompson’s 3rd Addition 10 57.
Wachal Steve L, Wachal Linda L to Miller Dylan Exc N 33’ Jesup Original Plat 375.
Murley Karen K, Murley Harlan to Reed Benjamin, Reed Barbara E 400’ of S 345’ Exc Part Deeded to State Bk-309 Pg-65 SE 17 90 7.
Gudenkauf Sharla K to Taylor Donald E Sr, Taylor Donald E Jr, Taylor Kyle M N 62’ of Winthrop Original Winthrop 10 8, N 62’ of W 7’ of Winthrop Original Winthrop 9 8.
Dec. 21
Slattery Investments Inc to Thoma Joseph M, Thoma Jennifer A Parcel B Survey 2009R01205 NW 17 87 9.
Owens Mark E -Ex, Owens David K -Esta to Coffin Mitchell A, Coffin Tiffany J S ½ Fairbank Original Fairbank 1 1, S ½ Fairbank Original Fairbank 2 1, N ½ Fairbank Original Fairbank 1 1, N ½ Fairbank Original Fairbank 2 1, S ½ Fairbank Original Fairbank 3 1, S ½ Fairbank Original Fairbank 4 1.
Dec. 22
Buchholz Roger, Buchholz Linda to Buchholz Jennifer S 90’ of W 1 Rod Independence Stoughton & McClure’s Addition 2 11, S 90’ Independence Stoughton & McClure’s Addition 3 11, S 90’ Independence Stoughton & McClure’s Addition 4 11.
Dec. 23
Ries Kenneth E to Ries Kenneth E, Ries Karen C NE 12 89 10 NW 7 89 9, N 33’ NW 7 89 9 SE 1 89 10.
Ries Kenneth E, Ries Karen C to Kenneth & Karen Ries LLC SE 1 89 10 NE 12 89 10, 25’ SE 1 89 10, N 25 acres NW 24 88 7, Com at NW Corner Exc Parcel D Survey 2016R00291 NW 24 88 7 NW 7 89 9, N 33’ NW 7 89 9.
Gamm Judy K, Hansel Judy K, Hansel James R to Hansel Judy K, Hansel James R Lamont Quick’s 2nd Addition 6 3, Com SE Cor SW 14 90 7.
Gann Deborah, Gann Elmer to Gann Kevin B Hazleton Woodland Front 2nd Addition 7 3.
Stutzman David J, Stutzman Edna J to Stutzman Family Farm LLC 7’ X 19’ Area Upon Windmill NE 33 90 10, N ½ NW 34 90 10 NE 33 90 10.
Takes Carroll J to Carroll J Takes Revocable Trust, Takes Carroll J -Tr SW 22 87 7 NW 27 87 7, Exc Parcel A Survey 1997R03821 SE 12 87 7, W 1/2 Exc Parcel A Survey 1997R03821 NE 13 87 7 NW 13 87 7 SE 13 87 7, W 2 Rods SE 13 87 7.
Dec. 28
Yoder Philip L, Yoder Carolyn A to Gingerich Rudy E, Gingerich Ruby O NW 33 90 10, S 1/2 Exc S 25’ of Sd S ½ NW 33 90 10.
Secured Equity Financial LLC to Finepoint Construction LLC S 1/2 of N ½ Independence Bull’s Addition 4 15, S 1/2 of N 1/2 Exc E 16’ Independence Bull’s Addition 5 15, N 1/2 of N ½ 4 15, N 1/2 of N 1/2 Exc E 16’ 5 15.
Rouse Michael J to Weber Joseph F, Weber Kelly J N 1/2 Exc W 1 Rod Independence Original Independence 3 7.
Dec. 29
Kress Gary E, Kress Connie K, Kress Connie A to Heine Michael Steven W 1/2 & A Strip 19.8’ X 66’ Independence Bull’s Addition 1 17.
Grimm Dillon, Callahan Casey to Grimm Dillon, Callahan Casey Quasqueton Davis Addition 3 115 Quasqueton Davis Addition 4 115.
CSC Development LLC to Steenblock Adam -Revt, Adam Steenblock Revocable Trust Parcel FF Survey 2013R00772 Jesup South View Minor Plat.
Dec. 30
Stanford Bernadine -Esta, Stanford Valerie -Ex, Stanford William -Ex to Ohrt Cleon, Ohrt Becky Quasqueton Thompson’s Addition 4 21.
Dec. 31
Murray Ryan to Murray Jennifer Parcel D Survey 2018R02378 SE 31 89 9.
Reuter Elizabeth -Tr, The Second Restated Elizabeth Reuter 2018 Revocable Trust Agreement to Reuter Janet M S ½ SE 35 90 9, E ½ SW 35 90 9.
Steve Gee Construction Inc, Gee Steven P -Pre to Gee Steven P, Gee Lori A E 1/2 Exc NE 29 89 9, E 13 Acres of W ½ NE 29 89 9, Exc SE 29 89 9.
Gudenkauf Sharla K to Taylor Donald E Sr, Taylor Donald E Jr, Taylor Kyle M N 62’ & S 60 1/2’ Winthrop Original Winthrop 10 8, N 62’ of W 7’ & S 60 1/2’ of W 7’ Winthrop Original Winthrop 9 8.
Ohl John P, Ohl Ann K, Cooksley Ann K to Mikey D’s Rentals LLC Independence Stoughton & McClures’s 2nd Addition 7 7.
Olsen Roger, Olsen Denise to Tournier Brooke Winthrop Original Winthrop 6 4, E 1/2 Exc W 3’ of N 12’ of E ½ Winthrop Original Winthrop 7 4, W 3’ N 12’ E ½ Winthrop Original Winthrop 7 4.