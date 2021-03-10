February 2
Lohmann Lavon E -Revt conveys unto Young Andrew J, Young Madison L real estate beginning 20’ N & 200’ E of SW Cor of N 88 Acres SE 20 89 9 beginning SW Cor of N 88 acres SE 20 89 9 Com Center of road where crosses E line of E ½ SW 20 89 9 Com 50.3’ E of SW Cor of N 88 acres SE 20 89 9.
Staton Dream Rentals II LLC conveys unto Nunemaker Braydon A real estate in Quasqueton, Thompson’s 3rd Addition 1 57. Quasqueton, Thompson’s 3rd Addition 2 57. Quasqueton, Thompson’s 3rd Addition 11 57. Quasqueton, Thompson’s 3rd Addition 12 57.
Baumann Jeremy S, Baumann Mckenzie convey unto Peterson Jordan Z real estate beginning at a point 121’ W of SE Corner SW 32 89 10.
Anderson Patricia M conveys unto Ciesielski Rodney real estate beginning at a point 220.6’ S & 33’ E of NW corner 31 89 10.
Sauser Joel M, Sauser Andrea R convey unto Faust Jason real estate part of lying N of center description in Survey 2017R01302 SE 29 89 9 Parcel E Survey 2017R01301 SW 28 89 9.
February 3
Gerstenberger George Henry -Esta, Gerstenberger George R -Ex convey unto Gerstenberger George R, Gerstenberger Kenneth S, Gerstenberger Phillip R real estate W ½ Hazleton, Hazleton Station, 1 9. W ½ Hazleton, Hazleton Station 4 9. Hazleton, Hazleton Station 5 9 NE 22 90 9.
Gerstenberger Phillip R, Gerstenberger Elaine K convey unto G13 Timber LLC real estate W ½ Hazleton, Hazleton Station 1 9. W ½ Hazleton, Hazleton Station 4 9. Hazleton, Hazleton Station 5 9 NE 22 90 9.
Gerstenberger George R, Gerstenberger Andrea J convey unto G13 Timber LLC real estate W ½ Hazleton, Hazleton Station 1 9. W ½ Hazleton, Hazleton Station 4 9. Hazleton, Hazleton Station 5 9 NE 22 90 9.
Gerstenberger Kenneth S, Gerstenberger Sonja M convey unto G13 Timber LLC real estate W ½ Hazleton, Hazleton Station 1 9. W ½ Hazleton, Hazleton Station 4 9. Hazleton, Hazleton Station 5 9 NE 22 90 9.
Rowley City of conveys unto Robinson Bert, Robinson Shirlene real estate vacated E Street lying adjacent to & adjacent to vacated alley lying N, Rowley Dean’s 3rd Addition 1 1. Vacated E Street lying adjacent to & adjacent alley lying N of Rowley, Dean’s 5th Addition 4 1.
Coonrad Joshua P, Coonrad Amanda L convey unto Wieland Daniel J, Wieland Krissy J real estate part of SW 27 89 9.
February 5
Steve Gee Construction Inc conveys unto Michels Jessalyn J, Vivians Lonnie M real estate in Parcel K Survey 2020R04878 SE 29 89 9.
February 9
Stutzman David, Stutzman Edna H convey unto Stutzman Leroy E, Stutzman Betty H real estate E 1/2 cxc SE 7 87 9.
Stutzman David, Stutzman Edna H convey unto Schwartz Ferman, Schwartz Lorene J real estate W 1/2 exc Parcel A Survey 2008R03206 SE 7 90 9.
Stutzman Leroy, Stutzman Betty H convey unto Schwartz Ferman, Schwartz Lorene J real estate in Parcel A Survey 2008R03206 SE 7 90 9.
February 10
Wenger Kenneth D conveys unto Wenger Kenneth D -Revt real estate NW 2 90 10 exc deeds for roads NE 3 90 10.
Buchanan County Sheriff, Fox Daniel T convey unto Veridian Credit Union real estate S 65’ Hazleton, Hazleton Station 10 4.
Wickman Dustin J conveys unto Wickman David A, Wickman Dona J real estate in Lot 1 of Carson’s First Addition exc Survey 1998R02731 32 87 7.
Flexsenhar Bryan David, Flexsenhar Jessica Ann convey unto Francois John E -Revt, Francois Elizabeth M -Revt real estate in Parcel E Survey 2011R03520 SE 35 90 7.
February 11
Daily Robert A conveys unto Kress Ryan, Kress Dawn real estate exc part owned by state description in Book 352 Page 649 NE 3 88 7.
Daily Robert A conveys unto Flexsenhar Bryan, Flexsenhar Jessica real estate N 1/2 exc part owned by state described in Book 352 Page 649 SE 3 88 7.
Gerstenberger George Henry -Esta, Gerstenberger George R -Ex convey unto Gerstenberger George R, Gerstenberger Kenneth S, Gerstenberger Phillip R real estate W ½ Hazleton, Hazleton 1 7. W ½ Hazleton, Hazleton 4 7. Hazleton, Hazleton 5 7 NE 22 90 9.
Gerstenberger Phillip R, Gerstenberger Elaine K convey unto G13 Timber LLC real estate W ½ Hazleton, Hazleton 1 7. W ½ Hazleton, Hazleton 4 7. Hazleton, Hazleton 5 7 NE 22 90 9.
Gerstenberger George R, Gerstenberger Andrea J convey unto G13 Timber LLC real estate W ½ Hazleton, Hazleton 1 7. W ½ Hazleton, Hazleton 4 7. Hazleton, Hazleton 5 7 NE 22 90 9.
Gerstenberger Kenneth S, Gerstenberger Sonja M convey unto G13 Timber LLC real estate W ½ Hazleton, Hazleton 1 7. W ½ Hazleton, Hazleton 4 7. Hazleton, Hazleton 5 7 NE 22 90 9.
February 12
Collins Virgil L -Esta, Collins Jill C -Ex, Peek Lisa M -Ex convey unto Reiter Russell, Reiter Debra K real estate in Independence, North Ridge Addition 22.
Randall Laree L, Wright Willard E convey unto Elm Tree LLC real estate S 100’ of E 20’ Independence, Stoughton & McClure’s Addition 5 2. W 20 1/4’ of E 40 1/4’ of S 100’ Independence, Stoughton & McClure’s Addition 5 2.
Myers Floyd R, Myers Tamara J convey unto Myers Floyd R, Myers Tamara J real estate all that part of E 1/2 lying W of old bed Little Wapsie River exc Parcel A SE 4 89 10 exc Parcel A in Book 535 Page 129 NE 9 89 10 W 60 rods of N 120 rods lying W of road NW 10 89 10.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, Upland Mortgage Loan Trust B convey unto Konrady Gary real estate in Winthrop, Original Winthrop 1 7. Winthrop, Original Winthrop 2 7 W ½. Winthrop, Original Winthrop 3 7.
February 16
Buchanan County Sheriff, Rapacki Jeffrey convey unto Numa Property Management LLC real estate in Jesup, Original Plat 203 W ¼. Jesup, Original Plat 204 E 49.5’ exc E 33’. Jesup, Original Plat 204.
Reiter Phyllis Ann -Revt, Ganiere Edith A convey unto Reiter Donald L -Revt real estate N 1/2 exc NE 18 89 10 NW 18 89 10 Com NE Cor NW 18 89 10 Com SE Cor of N ½ exc NE 18 89 10.
Scott Derrell G Jr, Scott Michal L convey unto Hunter Jennifer L real estate E 1/2 exc Com NE Cor. Independence, Stoughton & McClure’s Addition 3 5.
Mudderman Jarrod A conveys unto Richter Randall J, Richter Bari L real estate in Jesup, Duroe’s 2nd Addition 7.
Stutzman David, Stutzman Edna H convey unto Stutzman Leroy E, Stutzman Betty H real estate E 1/2 exc SE 7 90 9.
Williamson Patricia A -Tr, Williamson Guy J -Liv convey unto Williamson Guy J -T real estate in Rowley, Ira K. Stout Addition 2 NW 7 87 9 W Frl 1/2 lying E of Independence & Brandon Rd NW 7 87 9 part lying & situated E of Brandon Independence Rd NE 12 87 10.
Grover Shirley A -Esta, Grover Mark -Ex convey unto Grover Michael, Grover Mark, Hinde Beth, Grover Patricia real estate NW 1 87 9 exc RR Row SE 2 87 9 exc SE 2 87 9 E 2 acres NE 2 87 9 exc Parcel A Survey in Book 30 Page 663 NE 2 87 9 SE 4 87 9 exc SE 4 87 9 S 1/2 exc 9 87 9 NW 9 87 9 N 1/2 exc 21 87 9 S ½ SW 16 87 9 SE 16 87 9 S 1/2 exc SE 16 87 9 E 1/2 S of RR SW 35 88 9 S 1/2 exc SE 15 88 9 Parcel B Survey 1994R02119 exc Parcel C Survey 1994R02338 SE 25 88 9 W 1/2 exc Parcel B Survey 1996R03279 NW 28 88 9 E 1/2 exc NE 29 88 9 Part of SW 34 88 9 S 10 acres exc E 300’ SE 34 88 9 NW 5 87 87 W 2.5 NW 5 87 8 Exc W 2.5 acres NW 5 87 8 NW 5 87 8 Parcel H Survey 2011R03384 NE 32 88 8 exc SE 32 88 8 exc SW 32 88 8 W ½ SW 32 88 8 S 2 1/2 acres of W 5 acres NE 32 88 8 W 10 rods exc S 2000’ SE 32 88 8 N ½ NE 6 87 8 S 1/2 exc SE 31 88 8.
February 18
Duffey Tanya conveys unto Hundley Michael J, Hundley Carrie real estate in Aurora, Original Aurora 7 7. Aurora, Original Aurora 8 7.
Richter Bari L, Richter Randall J convey unto Higdon John, Higdon Amber real estate in Lot 4 Saramy Subdivision 31 88 10.
February 19
Walthart Linda L conveys unto Frye Scott R, Frye Shalon L real estate Part of Parcel B Survey 2012R00599 located in Parcel F Survey 2021R00433 SW 8 89 8.
Frye Scott R, Frye Shalon L convey unto Ward Benjamin, Ward Kristina real estate in Parcel F & G Survey 2021R00433 SW 8 89 8.
February 22
Lundy Debra K, Rummans Debra K convey unto Rummans Christopher T real estate beginning 474’ N of SE Cor NW 6 88 10.
Reinhart Rex J, Reinhart Jean M convey unto Pilcher Jason E, Pilcher Annette M real estate in Jesup, Shatzer’s 1st Addition 7.
BankIowa conveys unto Bachman Real Estate LLC real estate E 148.215’ of E 296.43’. Independence, Industrial Park Addition 1 2.
February 23
11T IA LLC conveys unto Cloud 9 Realty real estate in Independence, Scarcliff’s 2nd Addition 10 18.
Heine Michael Steven conveys unto Lumetta Draven C real estate W 1/2 & strip of land adjacent on W end & Independence, Bull’s Addition 1 17.
February 24
Werling Edward A, Werling Connie V convey unto Jensen Davin real estate in Parcel W Survey 2016R03299 in S 1/2 exc NW SE 34 88 8.
White Cathy J conveys unto Cole Brennan R real estate in Hazleton, Palmer’s Subdivision 5.
February 25
Koch James J conveys unto Koch James Jerome -Revt real estate in Parcel B NE 26 90 7.
Colton Monette L conveys unto Corkery Jamie J real estate in Independence, Railroad Addition 3 55. Independence, Railroad Addition 4 55 N ½. Independence, Railroad Addition 5 55 N ½. Independence, Railroad Addition 6 55.
February 26
Slattery Jerome K, Slattery Virginia A convey unto Sackett Richard Keith real estate in Parcel J Survey 2021R00024 NW 2 87 7.
Buchanan County Sheriff, King Katie, King Casey H convey unto WCF Financial Bank real estate N 1/2 of Com 50 rods N of SE Cor 34 89 9.
Ball James David Jr, Ball Amy Sue convey unto Imhoff Brian K real estate in Independence, Clark’s Addition 4 15. Independence, Clark’s Addition 5 15 S ½. Independence, Clark’s Addition 6 15 Com SW Cor portion of 8th Street SW. Independence, Clark’s Addition 15’.
Kurtz Dan A, Kurtz Leona convey unto JCMC LLC real estate S 1/2 exc com at a point 1432’ S & 210’ E of NW corner NE 34 90 10.