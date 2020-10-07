Tuesday, Sept. 1
Lentz Laverne J, Lentz Phyllis J to Lentz Family Farm LLC at NW 23 90 8 S ½. Also described as S 1/2 SE SE Exc SE 2 90 8.
Smith Colleen K to Stoddard Phillip L, Stoddard Sharon K real estate at N 93’ Independence Woodward’s Addition 1 2 N 93’ Independence Woodward’s Addition 2 2.
Fraley Roger C, Fraley Lisa J, Goodell Lisa J to Wordehoff Norman L, Wordehoff Sheryl A real estate beginning at 1986.55’ N and 358.89’ E of SW Cor SE 30 88 8.
Melka James F, Melka Kathryn M to Jacobsen Jason R, Jacobsen Andrea D real estate at Parcel K Survey 2006R00470 SE 35 88 8.
Smock Fred W, Smock Terri S, Smock Terry S to Akers Amanda real estate at W 82.5 beginning at a point 198’ S of SW corner exc Independence Scarcliff’s Addition 11 SW 3 88 9.
Ogdahl Charles -Esta, BankIowa to Turner Robert G Jr real estate at Parcel A Survey Bk 548 Pg 241 SE 21 88 9 Parcel C Survey 2007R007050 SE 21 88 9.
Mid-Iowa Cooperative, East Central Iowa Cooperative, East Iowa Central Cooperative to Growmark Inc real estate at Parcels H & J S 1/2 Survey 2020R02575 NE 7 88 10.
Bearbower Gary, Bearbower Beverly A to Albert Brothers Properties LLC real estate at Exc N 75’ Brandon Fouts Addition 4 10.
Steggall Dorothy L to Carpenter Diane real estate at Exc Parcel O Survey 2007R01052 SE 5 90 10.
Russett Elsie R -Esta, Russett Daniel G -Ex to Begley Matthew P, Begley Makayla J real estate at N 2/3 Fairbank Conable’s Addition 1 4.
Nabholz Duane D, Nabholz Rita A to Snyder Roy real estate at E 1/2 exc all that part of sd SE NW exc Parcel B Survey 2005R04289 NW 11 88 10.
Fatbutt Enterprises LLC to Baltimore LLC real estate at E 13 3/4’ Independence Stoughton & McClure’s Addition 3: 1 exc N 55’ of E 50 3/4’ Independence Stoughton & McClure’s Addition 4 1.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Summit Ag Fund II LLP to Dearborn David H, Dearborn Jeanette E real estate at exc Parcel A Survey 2019R03709 NW 5 90 7 NW 5 90 7.
Zumbach Jared Andrew, Zumbach Ashley Kay to Zumbach David Myron, Zumbach Jennifer Elizabeth real estate at NW 8 87 8.
Evens Heath James, Evens Sandra Lea to Corkery Clark D real estate at Independence: Fargo’s Second Addition 8 12.
Wendling Quarries Inc to Bonar Paula A, Bonar Benjamin L real estate at W 10 Acres NW 34 87 10 N 7 1/2 acres NW 34 87 10 com 43 rods S of NW corner NW 34 87 10.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Nichols Dorothy Anne to United States of America, United States Department of Agriculture real estate at Hazleton Woodland Front Third Addition 2.
Breitbach Mary Lou to Behrends Zachary Luke real estate at Independence Greif’s Subdivision of A.B. Clarke’s 1 19.
Thursday, Sept. 3
Reidy M Loretta -Esta, Reidy Marjorie M -Ex, Reidy John C, Reidy John C -Ex to Reidy Thomas J, Reidy Marjorie M, Kane Sara Ann, Horak Teresa E, Reidy John C, Reidy Rita Jo, Reidy Mary P real estate at undiv 1/2 int in exc parcels in Survey 2000R01398 and 2000R02089 NW 10 87 7 N ½ SE 10 87 7.
Deardoff Richard E, Deardoff Patricia L to Deardoff Richard E Jr real estate at W 925’ lying S of County Rd W-35 SW 18 88 8.
Miller Brian R to Miller Brian R -Revt real estate at Independence The Pines First Addition 29.
Fischels Norman F -Revt to Fischels Andrew J real estate at Parcel A Survey 2020R02685 SE 32 88 9.
Ohl Construction Inc, Ohl Ronald A -Pre to Ohrt Michele K real estate at Rowley Griffman’s Addition 14.
Friday, Sept. 4
Brickley Teri, Brickley Tom to Brickley Teri, Brickley Tom real estate at 75 percent int in W ½ SW 9 88 7 75 percent int in NW 16 88 7 62.5 percent int in exc Parcel F Survey 2017R03718: NW 17 88 7.
O’Brien Gary F, O’Brien Joann B to Gissel Gary D, Gissel Marieta L real estate at Pint’s Second Addition to Buchanan County 3.
Independence Construction Inc, Ohl Steven J -Pre to Ohl Construction Inc real estate at Independence Jackson Green Sixth Addition 13.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
Dudley Travis J, Dudley Bailey T to Weber Gage L J real estate at beg 104.5’ E of SW cor SE 27 88 8.
Weber Gage L J to Bowers Gary real estate at beg 104.5’ E of SW cor SE 27 88 8.
Neegaard Justin D, Neegaard Brittney to Turner David L real estate at Fairbank Original Fairbank 1 10.
Arnold James K Jr, Arnold Sheri L to Arnold Scott J real estate at remainder int W ½ SE 14 89 8: remainder int SW 14 89 8 remainder int E ½ SW 14 89 8 remainder int W ½ SW 30 89 8.
Ohl Construction Inc to O’Brien Gary F, O’Brien Joann B real estate at Independence Jackson Green Sixth Addition: 15.
Harker Donna to Cole Brad M, Cole Kellie E real estate at Independence Scarcliff’s Addition 3 11.
McFerran Ricky A, McFerran Barbara L to Donald Pearl LLC, Pearl Donald real estate at part of description as com NE cor SE 3 88 9.
Weber Denis J, Weber Ann M to Weber Family Trust, Weber Denis J -Tr, Weber Ann M -Tr real estate at Parcel A Survey 2004R00918 part of E ½ 3 88 10.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Wessels Kirk, Wessels Laura to Bb Wessels Racing Stables real estate at Exc W 40’ Lamont Original Lamont 2 10.
Gardner Daniel L, Gardner Elizabeth R to Gardner Daniel L -Cotr, Gardner Elizabeth R -Cotr, Garner Daniel L -T real estate at W ½ NE 20 87 8 W ½ NE 20 87 8 E 1/2 excluding com at SE corner SE 17 87 8 E 1/2 exc com at NE corner and exc Parcel B NW 20 87 8.
Gardner Elizabeth R, Gardner Daniel L to Gardner Daniel L -Cotr, Gardner Elizabeth R -Cotr, Gardner Elizabeth R -T real estate at com at SE corner SE 17 87 8.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Bergman Robert A -Esta, Bergman Melanie C -Ex, Grimm Melissa A -Ex to Hall Michael real estate at Littleton Original Littleton 4 3.
Buchanan County Sheriff, Nagel Danny -Esta to Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC real estate at Jesup Brenizer’s Addition 1 2.
Friday, Sept. 11
Flack Joyce J, Flack David J to Halliwill Katie R, Halliwill Benjamin R real estate at S ½ Independence Bull’s Addition 6 1 S 1/2 of E ½ Independence Bull’s Addition 5 1.
Monday, Sept. 14
Cowger George K, Cowger Bonita B to Cowger George K -Revt, Cowger Bonita B -Tr real estate at und 1/2 int Parcel D Survey 2017R01145 NE 18 88 7.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Cherry Patricia A -Esta, Cherry Lonnie -Ex, Cherry Lee -Ex to Hettinger Elmer E, Hettinger Isabel M real estate at Independence Cardinal Court at The Pines 10.
Lehs Carrie L to Bartosh Clyde W real estate at Winthrop Original Winthrop 10 12 W 7’: Winthrop Original Winthrop 9 12.
Smock Travis, Beatty Shane, Beatty Molly to Contango LLC real estate at Independence Bartle’s Addition 13 2 S ½ Independence Bartle’s Addition 12 2.
Hermsen Ashley M to Hummel Andrew Alan real estate at Winthrop Original Winthrop 1 41 Winthrop Original Winthrop 2 41 W ½ Winthrop Original Winthrop 3 41.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Mishler Kathleen A, Mishler Kent to Donnelly Dennis D -Liv, Dennis D Donnelly Living Trust real estate at undiv 1/2 int in S 573’ of N 755’ of E 476.75’ exc W 238’ of Parcel B and all of Parcel C Survey 2002R04498 SE 3 88 9.
Welk Debra M, Welk Steven to Donnelly Dennis D -Liv, Dennis D Donnelly Living Trust real estate at undiv 1/2 int in S 573’ of N 755’ of E 476.75’ exc W 238’ of Parcel B and all of Parcel C Survey 2002R04498 SE 3 88 9.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Arnold James K Jr, Arnold Sheri L to Arnold Scott J real estate at rem int SW 14 89 9 rem int W ½ SE 14 89 8 rem int E ½ SW 14 89 8 rem int W 1/2 exc Parcel B Sec 14 Survey 2017R00411: SW 30 89 8.
Reidy Marjorie M, Reidy Mary P, Kane Sara Ann, Kane Joe to Horak Teresa E, Reidy Thomas J, Reidy John C, Reidy Rita Jo real estate at exc parcels in Survey 2000R01398 and 2000R02089 NE 10 87 7.
Horak Teresa E, Horak Robert, Reidy John C, Reidy Thomas J, Reidy Carla, Reidy Rita Jo to Reidy Marjorie M, Kane Sara Ann, Reidy Mary P real estate at N ½ SW 10 87 7.
Horak Teresa E, Horak Robert, Reidy John C, Reidy Thomas J, Reidy Carla, Reidy Rita Jo to Reidy Farm LLC real estate at exc parcels in Survey 2000R01398 and 2000R02089 NW 10 87 7.
Tompkins Derrick R to Even Chris, Even Leann real estate beg at a point 499’ N and 10 rods W of SE corner SW 32 89 10.
Friday, Sept. 18
Hoffer Lawrence P, Hoffer Stepany to Murphy Shannon, Lamb Elliot real estate at Brandon Edward’s Addition 6 1.
Brace Shirley M -Esta, Miller Larry Ray -Ex, Miller Joel Dean -Ex, Miller Allen Dale -Ex to Miller Allen Dale, Miller Joel Dean, Vanoort Sonia Miller, Miller Vanoort Sonia, Miller Larry Ray -T real estate at S ½ NE 22 89 9 exc NE 22 89 9 E ½ SE 22 89 9 NW 23 89 9 S ¼ NW 23 89 9 W ½ NE 23 89 9.
McMurrin Douglas C, McMurrin Susan M to Smith Colleen K real estate at exc N 16’: Independence Fargo’s Addition 8 28.
Monday, Sept. 21
Cook Bonnie to Cook Leslie Howard real estate at undiv 1/2 int In N 1/2 exc Parcel E Survey 2005R00855 NW 21 88 8.
Cook James D -Esta, Cook Bonnie F -Ex to Cook Leslie Howard real estate at undiv 1/2 int in N 1/2 exc Parcel E Survey 2005R00855 NW 21 88: 8.
Hickory Grove Cemetery Association, Poston Cathy to Buchanan County real estate at com NE cor SE 22 88 8 SW 23 88 8.
Flaherty Roxanne to Kerkove John N, Kerkove Christine K real estate at Parcel O Survey 1999R02384 exc beg W line NE 36 89 8.
McDaniel Michael B, McDaniel Amy L to Otto Megan real estate at E 1/2 of S 140’ of E 1 acre of W 4 acres of E 5 acres N 1/2 NE ¼ NE 5 90 10.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Downs Michael K, Downs Dorothy L to McDonald Justin L real estate at Lamont Quick’s Second Addition 4 3 Lamont Quick’s Second Addition 5 3.
Melick Ronald C -Revt, Melick Shirlene M -Revt, Melick Ronald C -Tr to Stoddard Phillip L, Stoddard Sharon K real estate at exc S 66’ Independence Scarcliff’s Addition 4 10.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Cook James D -Esta, Cook Bonnie F -Ex to Cook Bonnie F -Lu, Hale Cathy J, Cook Cherrie E, Rasmussen Ryan, Rasmussen Renee real estate at undiv 1/2 int in NW 28 88 7 NE 28 88 7 NE 28 88 7.
Cook James D -Esta, Cook Bonnie F -Ex to Cook Leslie H -Liv, Cook Rosalie -Tr real estate at undiv 1/2 int in N 1/2 exc Parcel E 2005R00855 NW 21 88 8.
Cook Bonnie F -Ex to Cook Leslie H -Liv, Cook Rosalie -Tr real estate at undiv 1/2 int in N 1/2 exc Parcel E 2005R00855 NW 21 88 8.
Friday, Sept. 25
Pint Richard J, Pint Earlene C to Lindaman Joel D real estate at Parcel B Survey 2017R00537 SE 12 88 9 Parcel B Survey 2017R00537 SE 12 88 9.
Brunkhorst John B -Esta, Brunkhorst Edna A -Ex to Goedken Roger real estate at NE 9 89 7.
Monday, Sept. 28
Helmuth Perry F, Helmuth Edna W to Hershberger Norman, Hershberger Christine real estate at SE 18 90 9.
Helmuth Freeman, Helmuth Mary to MB Enterprises LLC real estate at exc Parcel E Survey 1999R00634 SE 18 90 9.
Schuler Ramona J -Esta, Clayton Denise R -Ex to Schuler Matthew R real estate at E 105’ and part of adjoining vacated alley Jesup C.O. Marsh’s Addition 4 15 E 105’ and part of adjoining vacated alley Jesup C.O. Marsh’s Addition 5 15.
Coffelt David L, Coffelt Kimberly A to Secured Equity Financial LLC real estate at N 1/2 of N ½ Independence Bull’s Addition 4 15 N 1/2 of N 1/2 exc E 16’ Independence Bull’s Addition 5 15.
Coffelt David L, Coffelt Kimberly A to Secured Equity Financial LLC real estate at S 1/2 of N ½ Independence Bull’s Addition 4 15 S 1/2 of N 1/2 exc E 16’ Independence Bull’s Addition 5 15.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Fonken Beth Anne -Tr, Fonken John W -Tr, Fonken Family Trust to Fonken Beth Anne, Fonken Jeffrey E, Martin Wendy J real estate at undiv 1/4 int in N ½ SW 3 89 8 SE 4 89 8.
Meskimen Glen Henry to Bell Brian real estate at E 50’ Independence Fargo’s Addition 7 22 E 50’ Independence: Fargo’s Addition 8 22.
Independence City of to Walker Ross, Hunt Amber real estate at Independence Woodward’s Addition 3 3.
Iowa United Methodist Foundation, Iowa State University Foundation to McMurrin Robert W, McMurrin Jennifer A real estate at Parcel A Survey 2020R02598 NE 17 90 9.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Bickert Keith A, Bickert Judy M to Bickert Judy M, Bickert Joshua, Weers Heather, Hovden Tracie L, Bickert Keith A -Lu real estate at com 736’ E of NW corner SW 10 89 10.
Wendling Frances A to Wendling Frances A -Lu, Arend Connie R real estate at W 1/2 exc RR row NE 33 89 9 N ½ SE 33 89 9 part of lying S of RR row exc S 32 rods NE 33 89 9 exc com at NE cor SE 28 89 9 100’ wide strips of land exc SE 33 89 9 E ½ NE 33 89 9 an irregular tract of land... bk 45 Pg 622 exc 6 parcels list on deed NE 33 89 9.
Wendling Frances A to Wendling Frances A -Lu, Schnurr Ann M, Arend Ryan, Arend Madison real estate at S 1/2 exc NW 24 89 10.