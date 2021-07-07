June 1
Hoveland James T, Hoveland Jessica D convey unto Belk Christopher A, Belk Sarah E real estate at E 85’ Quasqueton Quasqueton Original 2 9 E 85’ Quasqueton Quasqueton Original 3 9 E 85’ of N 1/2 & Alley Running E & W Quasqueton Quasqueton Original 8 9.
Thedens James P, Thedens Betty L convey unto Orr Jason D, Orr Megan J real estate at Parcel C Survey 2011R02492 SW 14 87 9.
Dieter Sharon R conveys unto Harting Jeremiah real estate at com 20’ E of SW Cor SE 14 90 7.
Greco Peter D, Greco Iva C convey unto Buchanan County real estate beg 944’ E & 85.2’ S of N 1/4 Cor 4 90 9.
Vogel Rayann D conveys unto Acuff Gary, Acuff Sandy real estate at Parcel G Survey 2017R01874 NE 8 89 10.
June 2
Bandy Donna, Faust Steven, Faust Steven convey unto Offerman Farms Inc real estate at com at SE cor of the E 1/2 of NE 10 90 7.
Johnson Bruce, Johnson Julie convey unto N & K Rentals LLC real estate at Independence Commercial Addition 10 Independence: Commercial Addition 11 Independence Commercial Addition 12 exc com at the NW cor of said Lot 13 Independence Commercial Addition 13.
Goldsmith Kurt, Goldsmith Erin convey unto Fischels Aaron, Fischels Stacey real estate at Sunset Acres at Shady Grove 3 6 87 10.
Happel Noel A conveys unto Reese Ayla, Reese Zachary real estate at Fairbank MJM West Addition 4.
Sanboeuf Development LLC, Sanboeuf Louis convey unto Wehe Brandon W, Wehe Elizabeth J real estate at River Ridge Addition 12 NE 32 89 9.
June 3
Fillinger James L -Esta, Fillinger Mary Jane -Ex convey unto Murphy Dakota, Murphy Natalie real estate at S 792’ of E 550’ of N ½ SE 11 89 9.
Peyton Alice -Tr, Vanpelt Matthew Darrell -Tr, Althaus 2017 Revocable Trust convey unto Lau Mason D real estate at Independence Fargo’s Addition 10 7.
Wiley Travis, Wiley Abigail convey unto Kepper Susan J real estate at S 1/2 of Independence Scarcliff’s 2nd Addition 13 15 S 1/2 of Independence Scarcliff’s 2nd Addition 14 15.
Schatzberg Enterprises Inc, Clark Cindy -Pre convey unto Albert Brothers Properties LLC real estate at W 44’ of S 66’ & com 61’ W of SE cor of Lot 6 Brandon Brandon Original 5 6 com 81’ W of SE cor Brandon Brandon Original 6 6 N 5’ of S 65’ of E 26.5’ Brandon Brandon Original 5 6 N 5’ of S 65’ of W 1.5’ Brandon Brandon Original 6 6.
Trebon William D, Trebon Holly M convey unto Eschen Victoria S, Eschen Mark E real estate at S 5.2 acres of W 25.3 acres of E 1/2 lying S of Hwy 190 NE 4 90 10.
Barnett Robert O, Barnett Kelly K convey unto Wehe Patrick M, Wehe Hillary S real estate at Lot 2 Hunter’s Ridge First Addn 36 89 10.
Boehme Lewis, Boehme Christina convey unto Little Kenneth, Little Lamar real estate at com 2 rods N of SE cor NE 5 90 10 S 90’ of com 162’ N of SE cor NE 5 90 10.
Connolly Jessie, Connolly Kelli convey unto Ohrt Clayton, Ohrt Doris real estate at Quasqueton Quasqueton Original 6 21 Quasqueton Quasqueton Original 7 21.
Connolly Taylor, Connolly Kristin convey unto Connolly Jessie, Connolly Kelli real estate at Quasqueton Davis Addition 6 23 Quasqueton Davis Addition 7 23.
Coleman Jeffrey L, Coleman Patty J to Coleman Jeffrey L, Coleman Patty J real estate at E 1/2 exc SE 21 90 9.
June 4
Duroe Albert C, Duroe Suzanne C convey unto Hill Brian real estate at Parcel E Survey 2013R03425 NW 8 89 10.
Adams Richard Beckwith -Tr, Normajean Restoration Trust, Adams Richard Beckwith, Adams Luzviminda Beckwith convey unto Fangman Michael J real estate at Parcel Dd exc Parcel A Survey 2005R02319 SE 35 88 8 Parcel Ee exc Parcel A Survey 2005R02319 SE 35 88 8 exc Parcel A Survey 2005R02319 SW 35 88 8 exc Parcel A Survey 2005R02319 SW 35 88 8 Parcel D Survey 2021R01538 SE 36 88 8 Parcel E Survey 2021R01538 SW 36 88 8.
Adams Richard Adams -Tr, Normajean Restoration Trust convey unto Fangman Michael J real estate at Parcel Dd exc Parcel A Survey 2005R02319 SE 35 88 8 Parcel Ee exc Parcel A Survey 2005R02319 SE 35 88 8 exc Parcel A Survey 2005R02319 SW 35 88 8 exc Parcel A Survey 2005R02319 SW 35 88 8 Parcel D Survey 2021R01538 SE 36 88 8 Parcel E Survey 2021R01538 SW 36 88 8.
June 7
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation conveys unto Thomas Amy real estate at Brandon Brandon Original 3 9.
Bagge John A, Bagge Mishelle L convey unto Lake Jessica L, Lake James M real estate at Parcel A Survey 2010R03446 SW 13 89 9.
Zeller Carl E, Zeller Rosalie J convey unto Zeller Carl E, Zeller Rosalie J real estate at NW 19 87 7.
McMartin Mark A conveys unto Fillinger Joshua real estate at Independence Fargo’s Addition 6 22.
June 8
Contango LLC conveys unto Close Martin, Close Autum real estate at E 8’ exc N 3’ Independence Fargo’s Addition 5 4 exc N 3’ Independence Fargo’s Addition 6 4.
Reth Amber, Kress Amber, Reth Nathan convey unto Versluis Trent M real estate at Independence Commercial Addition 50 S 5’ Independence Commercial Addition 51.
McMahon Sandra E -Tr, Schares William J -Tr, Schares Julia A -Revt convey unto Pruisner Kevin, Pruisner Patricia real estate at exc beg SW cor & exc com SW cor SW 33 89 10.
Brown Christine K, Brown Darrell D convey unto Shannon Nicholas M real estate at Independence Fargo’s 2nd Addition 7 21.
The Alibi LLC, Alibi LLC convey unto Hildebrand David real estate at N 40’ Lamont Original Lamont 4 7 S 2’ & N 20’ Lamont Original Lamont 3 7 S 2’ Lamont Original Lamont 2 7 exc und 1/2 of N wall of tile & brick building situated on premises & undiv 1/2 of land on which N wall stands Lamont Original Lamont.
Bergman John A, Bergman Heather K convey unto Long Seth S real estate at Jesup Nichel’s 1st Addition 13.
Midwest Development Co conveys unto Brown Darrell D, Brown Christine K real estate at Independence Park Meadow Addition 1.
Kirby Raymond H conveys unto Baragary Sean, Baragary Kelsey real estate at Winthrop Original Winthrop 6 45 Winthrop Original Winthrop 7 45.
June 9
Miller Kenneth L conveys unto Iowa Investments LLC real estate beg NE cor Independence Fargo’s Addition 1 1 Independence Fargo’s 2nd Addition 1 1 Independence Fargo’s 2nd Addition 2 1.
Lundahl Edward H conveys unto Hildebrand Jeffrey L, Hildebrand Sheila M real estate at Independence North View Estates 7.
Crawford Keith, Crawford Kayla to Hoveland James, Hoveland Jessica real estate at Parcel I as described Survey 2014R01105 NW 8 88 8.
McAllister Matthew A, McAllister Kalliope R convey unto Hermsen Jason T real estate at 2021 Independence Carver Place 3.
June 10
Merrifield Farms Inc, Merrifield Patricia K -Pre convey unto Mills Marc A, Mills Joan M real estate at E ½ NW 34 87 7.
Murray Carol Ann conveys unto Murray Thomas R -Tr, Murray Carol Ann -Revt real estate at NE 6 90 10 N 1/2 of the NW 6 90 10.
Miller Kenneth L conveys unto Iowa Investment LLC real estate at Independence Fargo’s Addition 1 1 Independence Fargo’s Addition 2 1 beg NE cor Independence Fargo’s Addition 1 1.
June 11
Griswold Harriett M -Esta, Griswold Richard A -Ex convey unto Thiessen Terrance L real estate at Winthrop Cornick’s Addition 3 2.
June 14
Farmers Savings Bank conveys unto Pillard Christina real estate at Aurora Original Aurora 1 7 exc N 21’ Aurora Original Aurora 2 7.
June 15
Kress Kevin B, Kress Nancy A convey unto Reth Nathan R, Reth Amber A real estate at Parcel N Survey 2020R04776 SE 31 88 8.
June 16
Burco Kim -Tr, Burco Family Trust convey unto Burco Jeffrey real estate at undiv 1/3 int in N ½ NW 4 90 9 NE 5 90 9.
Burco Jeffrey, Burco Sharon convey unto Burco Kim real estate at undiv 1/3 int in N ½ NW 4 90 9 NE 5 90 9.
June 17
Greenley Farms LLC, Greenley Robert M -Man, Greenley Joel -Man, Greenley Pamela J -Man, Lunn Debra J -Man convey unto Greenley Joel, Greenley Molly real estate at Parcel B & Parcel C Survey 2021R01267 NW 32 88 9 Parcel C Survey 2021R01267 NE 31 88 9.
June 18
Rathbun Neal Scott, Rathbun Douglas J, Rathbun Janel Lyn convey unto Rosburg Michael J real estate at Parcel G Survey 2021R02005 NW 1 88 9.
Weber Jerald R, Weber Nicole L convey unto Krueger Jason, Krueger Krista real estate at Brandon Brandon Original 2 1.
Shannon Leroy C -Esta, Shannon Andrew C -Adm convey unto Burco Jd Land LLC real estate at com at SE cor of the N 1/2 of NE 89 9.
June 21
Foster Gary Carl, Foster Tanja convey unto Foster Gary C -Revt, Foster Tanja -Revt real estate at NE 23 89 7 NE 23 89 7 N ½ SW 24 89 7 SE 23 89 7 NE 23 89 7 SE 23 89 7.
Foster Gary Carl, Foster Tanja convey unto Foster Gary C -Revt, Foster Tanja -Revt real estate at Parcel I-I Survey 2014R00515 SE 27 89 9 Parcel I-I Survey 2014R00515 SW 27 89 9.
Beavers David W, Beavers Teresa S convey unto Reimer Roger A, Reimer Michelle M real estate at exc S 66’ & com 66’ & 67’ W of NE cor part of S ½ Lamont Quicks 4th Addition 17 SW 14 90 7.
Mast Esther conveys unto Mast Ivan H, Mast Martha E real estate at S 16 acres of E 28 acres exc Parcel B SE 9 90 10.
Stutzman David, Stutzman Edna H convey unto Stutzman Jerry E, Stutzman Anna D real estate at N 1/2 of S ½ SW 8 90 9.
June 22
McCardle Beverly Ann, McCardle Larry, Woods Ellen, Woods Norman, Johnson Susan, Johnson Danny convey unto Brandon Cemetery real estate at Parcel M Survey 2021R01266 SE 27 87 10.
Woods Ellen -Tr, Johnson Susan -Tr, McCardle Larry John -T convey unto Brandon Cemetery real estate at Parcel M Survey 2021R01266 SE 27 87 10.
Campbell Mark R, Campbell Michele convey unto Clinton Mitchell C, Clinton Katherine real estate at N 72’ com 26 1/2’ W & 533’ S of NE corner W Frl ½ NE 3 88 9.
Clean Dirt LLC conveys unto Contract Exchange Corporation real estate at part of beg exc Par D Survey 2014R02679 & exc Par G & Par H Survey 2018R01760 NE 17 88 7.
June 23
Franck Janet L -Tr, Franck Janet L -T convey unto Franck Terry L real estate at Franck’s 3rd Sub-Div 1 1 Franck’s 3rd Sub-Div 2 1 Franck’s 3rd Sub-Div 3 1 Franck’s 3rd Sub-Div 4 1 Franck’s 3rd Sub-Div 5 1 Franck’s 3rd Sub-Div 6 1 Franck’s 3rd Sub-Div 7 1 Franck’s 3rd Sub-Div 8 1 Franck’s 3rd Sub-Div 3 2 Franck’s 3rd Sub-Div 4 2 Franck’s 3rd Sub-Div 5 2 Franck’s 3rd Sub-Div 6 2 Franck’s 3rd Sub-Div 7 2 Franck’s 3rd Sub-Div 8 2.
Franck Janet L -Lu, Franck John H -T convey unto Franck Tracy D, Franck Terry L real estate at NE 19 88 7 N ½ SE 19 88 7 N ½ SE 19 88 7.
Kurtz Dan A, Kurtz Leona convey unto JCMC LLC real estate at S 1/2 Exc N 993.67’ W 665.69’ NE 34 90 10.
Kastli Nicole, Bantz Nicole, Kastli Jason convey unto McGrane Logan R real estate at Fairbank Conable’s Addition 5 2 W 42 1/2’ Fairbank Conable’s Addition 4 2.
June 25
Hickey Bradley C, Hickey Lynnsie convey unto Gibney Shane M real estate at Independence Pheasant Ridge Addition 3.
Weber Scott E, Webb Scott R convey unto Hickey Bradley Charles, Hickey Lynnsie real estate at Pint’s Addition to Buchanan County 7.
Smith Darold D, Smith Linda L convey unto Smith Darold D -Tr, Smith Darold D -Revt, Smith Linda L -Tr, Smith Linda L -Revt real estate at Jesup Shatzer’s 1st Addition 1 Jesup Duroe’s 2nd Addition 27 Jesup Original Jesup 1.
Larsen Jeanne M conveys unto Vlasek Isaiah real estate at Jesup Grand View Addition 7 2 Jesup Grand View Addition 8 2.
Greenley Development Company conveys unto Adams Bret D, Adams Jane E real estate at E 1/2 of 11th Avenue Independence replat of Railroad Addition Bk1 Pg 20 23.
Greenley Development Company conveys unto Knudson Samuel A, Knudson Kristine S real estate at S 101’ of W 10 1/2’ & S 101’ of 8 1/2’ in width lying on W & adjoining Independence Stoughton & McClure’s Addition 10 3.
Byersdorfer Richard G Jr, Byersdorfer Donna, Byersdorfer Robert J, Byersdorfer Pamela A convey unto Kauffman Perry E, Kauffman Mary Ann real estate at com NE cor SW 22 90 10.
June 28
Irvine Randy P, Irvine Dana L convey unto Irvine Joshua P, Irvine Robin M real estate at S 3 1/4 acres of the E 10 acres of NE 3 90 9.
June 29
Bennett Robert F Sr conveys unto Zaug Randy, Zaug Sandra real estate at Hazleton Hazleton Station 7 1 S 1/3 Hazleton Hazleton Station 6 1 exc Parcel G & H Survey 1995R02338 9 90 9.
June 30
Otto Megan conveys unto Garthoff Therressa real estate at E 1/2 of S 140’ Of E 1 acre of W 4 acres of E 5 acres of N 1/2 of SE 5 90 10.
Werling Edward A -Tr, Werling Family Revocable Trust, Werling Constance V -Tr convey unto Jensen Davin real estate at Parcel W Survey 2016R03299 in S 1/2 exc NW SE 34 88 8.
Staton Dream Rentals LLC conveys unto Durnan Michael J real estate at Rowley Dean’s 4th Addition 3 1 N 16’ Rowley Dean’s 4th Addition 4 1.
Kremer Robert M, Even Sara M convey unto Youngblut Bradly P real estate at E 4 rods N 15 rods Jesup Cameron’s Addition 11.
Hand Eleanor G, Dodge Linda K -Poa, Megonigle Keith R convey unto Wandro Todd, Wandro Susan real estate beg at a pt 66’ W & 15’ S of SW corn of Independence Fargo’s 2nd Addition 3 SE 33 89 9.
Pope Donald Lee, Pope Marjorie Ann, Dunakey Marjorie Ann convey unto Hambly Steven, Hambly Denise real estate at Parcel F Survey 2018R02080 SW 6 89 10.