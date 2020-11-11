October 26
Knebel Mary R -Esta, Knebel Larry -Ex, Freeman Susan -Ex to Ortner Jeffrey at Beg 1 Rod N & 8 Rods E of SW Cor Jesup Cameron’s Addition 9.
Siems Randall R to See Tracy N, See Rebecca R at Jesup Tegeler’s 2nd Addition 2.
Vogel Bart J, Vogel Virginia M to Federspiel Kaylea at Jesup Nichel’s 1st Addition 4.
Fricke Karl S to Roman Andrew Michael, Roman Hermoine Drake, Roman Hermione D at E ½ Independence Stoughton & McClure’s 2nd Addition 6 4 W ½ Independence Stoughton & McClure’s 2nd Addition 7 4.
October 27
Biang Chris -Tr, Biang Family Trust to G & W Grain & Livestock Inc at Minor Plat of Parcel I Survey 20202177 NE 2 87 7.
Bickert Keith A, Bickert Judy M to Bickert Judy M, Bickert Joshua, Weers Heather, Ovden Tracie L, Bickert Keith A -Lu at Com NW Cor SW 10 89 10.
Beatty Shane M, Beatty Molly J to Thibadeau Travis, Thibadeau Kendra at Independence Greenwood Addition 16.
Black Hawk Economic Development Inc to Independence Afforable Storage LLC at Independence Enterprise First Addition Resub 9 Independence Enterprise First Addition Resub 3 Independence Enterprise First Addition Resub 4 Independence Enterprise First Addition Resub 5 Independence Enterprise First Addition Resub 6.
Greenley Development Company to Donlea Leroy A, Donlea Julie J at Tract A Jesup Blue Grass 2nd Addition.
October 28
Schmitz Theodore A -Esta, Schmitz Stephen -Ex, Schmitz Joseph -Ex to Rathbun Samuel H at N 1/2 Exc E 1/2 Rod Independence Stoughton & McClure’s 2nd Addition 2 8.
Miller Frederick J, Miller Larry F, Miller Katherine M -Esta to Miller Frederick J at Com 2 Rods N and 1/2 Rod E of SW Cor 35 89 9.
Miller Frederick J, Miller Larry F, Miller Katherine M -Esta to Miller Frederick J at Com 33’ N of SW 35 89 9.
Fredericksen Andy Wade, Fredericksen Carrie M to Zikmund Erin M at Independence Commercial Addition 4.
Rardin Vickie L to SNC Investments LLC at Independence Abbott’s Replat of Block 11 Fargo’s Addition 3.
Gaumer Charles T, Gaumer Terry L to Finzen Mercedes L, Finzen Kyle at Lot 7 Hunter’s Ridge First Addition Part of Parcel C SW 36 89 10.
Steve Gee Construction, Gee Steven P -Pre to Teig James A, Teig Cynthia L at Independence Hummingbird Court at The Pines 1st Addition 17.
October 29
Saunders Joy D, Dillon Joann Marie, Dillon Richard Dean, Mullahy Jeannette Kay, Mullahy Stephen James to Shannon Bryant at Independence Original Independence 3 1.
Kleitsch Katelyn, Kleitsch Ryan to Tisue Rebekah Lynn at Fairbank Weaver’s Subdivision 3.
Scott Harry L, Scott Connie to H & R Masonry Rental LLC at N ½ Independence Bull’s Addition 4 16 N 75’ Independence Wauneta Heights Addition 18 2 N 75’ Independence Wauneta Heights Addition 19 2 N 75’ Independence Wauneta Heights Addition 20 2 Exc W 16’ Independence Waskow & Nabholz Addition 18 Exc N 75’ Independence Wauneta Heights Addition 18 Exc N 75’ Independence Wauneta Heights Addition 19 Exc N 75’ Independence Wauneta Heights Addition 20 N 175’ of E 545’ of N ½ SE 16 88 9.
Scott Harry L, Scott Connie to Harry Scott Farms LLC at N 1/2 Exc N 175’ of E 545’ of N 1/2 & Exc E 370.63’ 0f S 352.59’ of N ½ SE 16 88 9.
October 30
Steve Gee Construction Inc to Hickey Marianne at Independence Hummingbird Court at The Pines 1st Addition 18.
Seamans Karen A, Albert Karen A, Arp Karen A to Tedesco Michael J at Independence Green Ridge Addition 51.
Buzynski John R, Buzynski Eleanor M to Kleitsch Ryan J, Kleitsch Katelyn J at Fairbank 6 13 S 67 3/4’ of Fairbank 7 13 S 67 3/4’ of Fairbank 8 13.
Carr George R, Carr Marian L to Obiedzinski Andrew at Portion of High Street Lying Between West Boundary of River Dr. Quasqueton Thompson’s 3rd Addition 1 56 Portion of High Street Lying Between West Boundary of River Dr. Quasqueton Thompson’s 3rd Addition 2 56 Portion of High Street Lying Between West Boundary of River Dr. Quasqueton Thompson’s 3rd Addition 3 56 Portion of High Street Lying Between West Boundary of River Dr. Quasqueton Thompson’s 3rd Addition 4 56 Portion of High Street Lying Between West Boundary of River Dr. Quasqueton Thompson’s 3rd Addition 5 56 Portion of High Street Lying Between West Boundary of River Dr. Quasqueton Thompson’s 3rd Addition 6 56 Portion of High Street Lying Between West Boundary of River Dr. Quasqueton Thompson’s 3rd Addition 7 56 Portion of High Street Lying Between West Boundary of River Dr. Quasqueton Thompson’s 3rd Addition 8 56.
Blaness Jeffery E, Blaness Mary L to Lamparter Construction LLC at W 1/2 of Alley Running N & S Adj Dean’s Addition Rowley & Rowley Griffman’s Addition 1.
Heine Michael S to Lumetta Darven C at E ½ Independence Bull’s Addition 1 17 E ½ Independence Bull’s Addition 2 17.
Vanous Brad J to McMurrin Scott A, Sizemore Kimberly L at Quasqueton Davis Second Addition 6 126 Quasqueton Davis Second Addition 7 126.