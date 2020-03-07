Lohman Lahna R to Buchanan County Conservation on 02/03/2020 at NE 16 90 9 G, SE 16 90 9 G.
Lohman Martin F, Lohman Kimberly, Lohman Lahna R to Buchanan County Conservation on 02/03/2020 at NE 16 90 9 G, SE 16 90 9 G.
Whitman Debora, Whitman Christopher to Knebel Rodney A on 02/03/2020 at Independence Commercial Addition 39 N ½ Independence Commercial Addition 38.
Whitman Debora to Whitman Christopher, Whitman Debora on 02/03/2020 at Com 1654.5’ E From N 1/4 Cor... 2 88 10.
Knebel Kenneth C -Esta, Whitman Debora to Whitman Debora on 02/03/2020 at Com 1654.5’ E From N 1/4 Cor... 2 88 10.
Buchanan County Sheriff, Linsley Charlene M, Smith Charlene M to United States Department of Agriculture on 02/04/2020 at Independence North Ridge Addition 11.
Buchanan County Sheriff, Wessels David A -Esta, Wessels Christina A to American Advisors Group on 02/04/2020 at S 47’ & 3” Of N 90’ & 9” Independence Stoughton & McClure’s Addition 8 10 S 74’ & 3” Of N 90’ & 9” Exc W 55’ & Exc S 4’Independence Stoughton & McClure’s Addition 7 10.
Delagardelle Nicholas W to Davis Darian on 02/04/2020 at Jesup Original Plat 190.
Kelly Timothy F -Ex, Kelly Patsy A -Esta to Klein Kelley Frances, Nieman Jordan J on 02/04/2020 at Jesup Duroe’s Addition 25.
Sprague Dennis, Sprague Patricia to Sizemore Kelsey, Sizemore Jonathan on 02/04/2020 at Beg At Ne Cor.. NE 4 87 9.
Wald Stacy to Thompson Ricky L, Thompson Karla S on 02/04/2020 at S ½ Independence Melones Addition 1 13.
Bauer Lyal H -Revt, Bauer Nancy J -Revt to Bauer Family LLC on 02/05/2020 at S 1/2 Exc... SE 18 89 10.
Wendling Herbert J -Esta to Wendling Frances A on 02/06/2020 at 2 100’ Strips Exc... SE 33 89 9 E 1/2 Exc... NE 33 89 9 Irregular Tract S of Wapsi River Exc... NE 33 89 9.
Ohl Jerid C to Ohl Jerid C, Decker Julie E on 02/06/2020 at Independence Scarcliff’s 2nd Addition 1 21 Independence Scarcliff’s 2nd Addition 2 21 Independence Scarcliff’s 2nd Addition 3 21 All That Part of Alley Adj Said Lots Exc E 80’ Of.. & Exc Parcel Starting At Cor of Independence Scarcliff’s 2nd Addition 13 21.
Fuller Phyllis M to Crawford Gary G, Crawford Karen Ann on 02/06/2020 at E ½ NE 29 89 9 E 13 Acres of W ½ NE 29 89 9 Exc Part of N 1/2... SE 29 89 9.
Krusor Kenton E -Esta, Steinkamp Marilyn -Ex to Kress Matthew F, Kress Kelly Marie on 02/10/2020 at Parcel G Survey 2003R04000 NE 22 88 8 Parcel I Survey 2007R01807 NE 22 88 8.
Cusick Jimmie Dean -Esta, Cusick Brad -Ex to Bowers Travis J on 02/10/2020 at Winthrop Original Independence 4 17 Winthrop Original Independence 5 17.
Smith Sheryl A to Smith Sheryl Ann -Revt, Graesch Sheryl Ann -Revt, Sheryl Ann Graesch Smith Revocable Living Trust on 02/10/2020 at Exc... NE 11 89 8 E 3/4 NE SE & E ¾ SE 9 90 7 S 12 SW 10 90 7.
Whitman Debora, Knebel Debra, Whitman Christopher J to Knebel Rodney A on 02/10/2020 at Independence Commercial Addition 39 N ½ Independence Commercial Addition 38.
Hershberger Ida to Yoder Vernon W, Yoder Linda R on 02/10/2020 at Survey #2020R00178 NW 12 89 10 D.
Pullin Russell P, Pullin Leah R to Mudderman Jarrod A on 02/11/2020 at Jesup Duroe’s 2nd Addition 7.
Crow Terry L, Crow Joann M to Crow Terry L, Crow Joann M on 02/11/2020 at E ½ SW 28 90 7 SW 28 90 7 SE 29 90 7 SW 29 90 7.
Sauer Tony L, Sauer Mary Ellen to Sauer Tony L, Sauer Mary Ellen on 02/11/2020 at N 55’ of W 30 Acres NE 2 87 8 Quasqueton Kimball’s Addition 1 2 Quasqueton Kimball’s Addition 2 2 Quasqueton Kimball’s Addition 3 2 Quasqueton Kimball’s Addition 4 2 Quasqueton Kimball’s Addition 5 2 Quasqueton Kimball’s Addition 6 2 Quasqueton Kimball’s Addition 7 2 Quasqueton Kimball’s Addition 8 2 Quasqueton Kimball’s Addition 9 2 Quasqueton Kimball’s Addition 1 3 Quasqueton Kimball’s Addition 2:3:Quasqueton Kimball’s Addition 3 3 Quasqueton Kimball’s Addition 4 3 Quasqueton Kimball’s Addition 5 3 Quasqueton Kimball’s Addition 6 3 Quasqueton Kimball’s Addition 7 3 Quasqueton Kimball’s Addition 8 3 Quasqueton Kimball’s Addition 9 3 Quasqueton Kimball’s Addition 1 4 Quasqueton Kimball’s Addition 2 4 Quasqueton Kimball’s Addition 3 4 Quasqueton Kimball’s Addition 4 4 Quasqueton Kimball’s Addition 5 4 Quasqueton Kimball’s Addition 6 4 Quasqueton Kimball’s Addition 7 4 Quasqueton Kimball’s Addition 8 4 Quasqueton Kimball’s Addition 9 4 Quasqueton Thompson’s 2nd Addition 5 130 Quasqueton Thompson’s 2nd Addition 6 130 Quasqueton Thompson’s 2nd Addition 7 130 Exc E 32’ Quasqueton Thompson’s 2nd Addition 2 129 Exc E 32’ Quasqueton Thompson’s 2nd Addition 3 129 Exc E 32’ Quasqueton Thompson’s 2nd Addition 6 129 Exc E 32’ Quasqueton Thompson’s 2nd Addition 7 129 Keine St Exc W 200’... Quasqueton Kimball’s Addition 1 Keine St Exc W 200’... Quasqueton Kimball’s Addition 1 1: Keine St Exc W 200’... Quasqueton Kimball’s Addition 2 1 Keine St Exc W 200’... Quasqueton Kimball’s Addition 3 1 Keine St Exc W 200’... Quasqueton Kimball’s Addition 4 1 Part of Exc... 3 87 8 Part of 2 87 8 Part of 34 88 8.
Janet Farms LLC, Prindle Brad, Prindle Mike, Prindle Doug to Woods Marty Frank on 02/11/2020 at Exc... NE 19 90 9 NW 19 90 9 NE 19 90 9 E ½ SE 13 90 10.
Janet Farms LLC, Prindle Brad, Prindle Mike, Prindle Doug to Burco Darin on 02/11/2020 at Exc... NE 19 90 9 NW 19 90 9 NE 19 90 9 E ½ SE 13 90 10.
Steve Gee Construction Inc to Lake Brad, Lake Shannon on 02/12/2020 at Independence The Pines Second Addition 1 Independence The Pines Second Addition 2.
Buchanan County Sheriff, Kuper Janet Marie to Iowa Heartland Habitat For Humanity on 02/13/2020 at Survey 2009R03403 SW 3 88 9 S.
Wells Fargo Bank Na to Beck Ellen Frances, Beck David Christian on 02/14/2020 at Com At Pt 216’ N.... Hazleton Hazleton Station 1 3 SW 10 90 9.
Nelson Alice E -Esta, Greiner Richard -Ex, Greiner Brenda L -Ex to Greiner Richard -Tr, Greiner Brenda -Tr, Nelson Alice E -T on 02/18/2020 at NW 6 89 8 S ½ NW 6 89 8 N ½ SW 6 89 8.
Bflp LLC to Crawford Rick J on 02/18/2020 at Certain 4 Acres Desc in Survey 2019R02162 F,
Appleby Ivan -Esta, Applyby Kathleen -Ex to Prkg 1397 LLC on 02/18/2020 at NE 20 89 9 NW 20 89 9 Lying S of Road NW 20 89 9.
Oloughlin Timothy -Adm, O Loughlin Timothy -Adm, Woods Marty Frank -Esta to Janet Farms LLC on 02/18/2020 at Und 1/2 Int in E 1/2 of NE & S 1/2 of SW Exc.... NE 23 90 10.
Janet Farms LLC, Prindle Brad -Man, Prindle Mike -Man, Prindle Doug -Man to Woods Marty Frank -Esta on 02/18/2020 at Und 4/5 Int of Its Und 3/8 Int Excs 344’ of E 518’... NW 19 90 9 Und 4/5 Int of Its Und 3/8 Int NW 19 90 9 Und 4/5 Int of Its Und 3/8 Int NE 19 90 9 E 1/2: SE 13 90 10.
Janet Farms LLC, Prindle Brad -Man, Prindle Mike -Man, Frindle Doug -Man to Burco Darin on 02/18/2020 at Exc... NW 19 90 9 NW 19 90 9 NE 19 90 9 E ½ NW 13 90 10.
Drew Gary R, Drew Pennie L to Cronan Doree L, Cronan Gary L Jr on 02/19/2020 at Jesup Green Haven 1St Addition 5.
Muldoon Kelly S, Armon Kelly S, Armon John, Muldoon Patrick J Jr, Muldoon Jennifer, Muldoon Corey C, Muldoon Christine to Muldoon Patrick J, Muldoon Mary E on 02/20/2020 at Portion Lying S & E of Buchanan Co Rd... SW 20 90 10.
Turner Marvin E to Turner Nila A on 02/21/2020 at Independence Wauneta Heights Addition 26 1.
Slattery Jerome K, Slattery Virginia A to Slattery Landon B on 02/21/2020 at SE 28 88 7 Exc N 515’ of W 507’ SW 28 88 7 Parcel A Survey 2001R04538 Exc Parcel B Survey 2009R03380 NW 28 88 7.
Burco Darin, Burco Nicole to Janet Farms LLC on 02/21/2020 at E 1/2 Exc Beg At E... NE 23 90 10 S 1/2 Exc Beg At E... NE 23 90 10.
Bellendier Kathryn P to Bellendier Kathryn P, Silberstein Tammy Lyn on 02/24/2020 at Independence Cummings Addition 2 1.
Price Monica E -T to Conway Rodney D, Conway Penny L on 02/24/2020 at Und 1/2 Int in Par B Exc Portion That Includes Parcel A... SW 35 87 7.
Price Dennis J -T to Conway Rodney D, Conway Penny L on 02/24/2020 at Und 1/2 Int in Parcel B Exc Portion That Includes Parcel A... SW 35 87 7.
Conway Rodney D, Conway Penny L to Price Dennis J -T, Price Monica E -T on 02/24/2020 at Und 1/2 Int in Parcel A Exc Portion That Includes Parcel B... SW 35 87 7.
Lahey Jodi L to Lahey Joseph P on 02/25/2020 at Lamont Quicks 4Th Addition 7 Lamont Quicks 4Th Addition 10.
Dennie Marvel F, Dennie Gerald, Mclaren Sherie to Dennie Terry -Tr, Dennie Terry -Liv, Dennie Pamela S -Tr, Dennie Pamela S -Liv on 02/25/2020 at S 40 Acres NW 18 88 7 N 30 Acres of W 101 Acres SW 18 88 7.
Conklin Craig Allen, Conklin Debra Ann to Crawford Rickie J on 02/25/2020 at River Ridge Addition 26 NE 32 89 9.
Willwerth Andrew J, Willwerth Cristina M to Willwerth Andrew J -Tr, Willwerth Cristina M -T on 02/25/2020 at W 1/2.... NW 29 90 10 Exc Com At A Point On W Line Of W 1/2.... NW 29 90 10 Parcel B N 165.14’ NW 29 90 10 Parcel C Survey 2013R00661 SW 29 90 10 N 755’ SE 30 90 10 Parcel A... NE 30 90 10.
Blin Farms Limited Partnership to Deseret Trust Company on 02/26/2020 at Exc W 600’ & Exc... NW 7 88 9 Parcel A SE 12 88 10 Parcels C & D Survey 2000R01217 Exc Deed 2006R04749 SW 7 88 9 Parcel B Survey 2006R04749 SE 7 88 9 S 1/2 & S 1/2 Sw Exc Survey 2011R03473 SE 8 88 9 Parcel E Survey 2020R00514 SW 7 88 9 Parcel A SE 12 88 10 Parcel D Survey 2000R01217 SW 7 88 9 Parcel B Survey 2000R01217 SE 7 88 9 Parcel G Survey 2020R00515 SE 8 88 9.
Ohrt Jeremy J, Ohrt Janae M to Bergman Louis, Bergman Miranda on 02/26/2020 at Jesup Greenview Addition 24 2 Jesup Greenview Addition 25 2 W ½ Jesup Grand View Addition 9 2 W ½ Jesup Grand View Addition 10 2.
Frank Lee Hunter Sr -Esta, Brown Carrie -Ex, Frank Luke -Ex to Brown Tim, Brown Carrie on 02/26/2020 at S ½ Independence Stoughton & McClures’s 2nd Addition 5 4 W 1/2 of S ½ Independence Stoughton & McClures’s 2nd Addition 6 4.
Frank Lee Hunter Sr -Esta, Brown Carrie -Ex, Frank Luke -Ex to Frank Lee Hunter Sr -T on 02/26/2020 at N ½ Independence Stoughton & McClure’s Addition 5 12 N 1/2 & E 12’ of S ½ Independence Stoughton & McClure’s Addition 6 12.
Frank Lee Hunter Sr -Esta, Brown Carrie -Ex, Frank Luke -Ex to Brown Tim, Brown Carrie on 02/26/2020 at Independence Bull’s Addition 8 21.
Bflp LLC to Crawford Rick J on 02/27/2020 at 4.0 Acre Parcel Desc in Survey 2019R02162 32 89 9 F.
Kb Designs LLC to Devore Properties LLC on 02/27/2020 at Aurora Original Aurora 1 8 Survey #1994R01911 SE 12 90 8 D.
Hilby Farms Inc, Hilby Gary -Pre to Wulfekuhle Alan F, Wulfekuhle Kathryn A on 02/27/2020 at W ½ NE 26 88 7.
Frank Lee Hunter Sr to Brown Tim, Brown Carrie on 02/27/2020 at N ½ Independence Clark & Co’s Addition 3 4 N ½ Independence Clark & Co’s Addition 4 4.
Fangman Daniel P -T to Baragary Sean Martin, Baragary Kelsey Marie on 02/27/2020 at NE 3 87 7.
Newman Sally Jo, Craig Sally Jo to Rock Andrew J Jr, Rock Patricia Jean on 02/28/2020 at E 82’ of N ½ Independence Clark & Co’s Addition 1 4 E 82’ of N ½ Independence Clark & Co’s Addition 5 4 N 1/2 Exc E 82’ Independence Clark & Co’s Addition 1 4 N 1/2 Exc E 82’ Independence Clark & Co’s Addition 2 4.
Zikmund Erin M to Karkow Daniel W on 02/28/2020 at Independence Fargo’s 2nd Addition 3 8.