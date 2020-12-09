Nov. 2
James Richard Kimmerle and Jennifer Jean Postel convey unto Samantha Finley real estate in Jesup’s original plat, lot 125.
Myrle and Kay Dietzenbach convey unto Randy and Kathy Wagner real estate in Parcel I, Survey 2002R00627.
Mary Lou Lawless, Lisa A Fischels-POA, Roger L Fischels-POA convey unto Sean M and Laurie Taylor real estate at E 3 acres S 12 acres N 22 acres Exc W 14’ SE 27 89 9.
Winifred L Pillard-Esta, Cecil A Pillard, Cecil A Pillard-Ex, and Elaine Pillard-Ex convey unto Raymond L. and Elaine Pillard real estate at NE 32 87 7 S 1/2 of S ½ NE 29 87 7 N ½ SE 29 87 7 Exc W 300 of S 300’ SE 29 87 7 E ½ SE 29 87 7.
Elaine Pillard-Tr, Cecil A Pillard-Tr, and Winifred L Pillard-T convey unto Cecil A Pillard, Shirley Hunziker Shirley, Shirley Pillard, and Yvonne S Pillard real estate at NE 32 87 7 S 1/2 of S ½ NE 29 87 7 N ½ SE 29 87 7 Exc W 300 of S 300’ SE 29 87 7 E ½ SE 29 87 7.
Elaine Pillard-Tr, Cecil A Pillard-Tr, and Winifred L Pillard-T convey unto Cecil A Pillard, Shirley Hunziker, and Shirley Pillard real estate at S 10 acres SE 9 87 7.
Jeanna M Foster conveys unto Jeanna M Foster-Revt real estate beginning at a point 50’ W and 152’ N of SE corner of NW Frl ¼ 6 88 10.
Denny R and Karen A Wilson and Alanson J and Julie M Flickinger convey unto FF 316 LLC on real estate W 62’ of S 110 1/2’ Exc E 40.5’ Independence Stoughton & McClure’s Addition 7 2.
Rick T and Edina Vangorder convey unto Radell R and Cathi J Robertson real estate in the P. Yearous subdivision, Buchanan County.
Nov. 3
Bernice J Edwards conveys unto the Aurora Historical Society Inc real estate in Aurora’s original subdivision, Lots 13-14.
Frederick J Miller-Ex, Larry F Miller-Ex, and Katherine M Miller-Esta convey unto Stan Development LLC real estate at E 58’ Of S 149’ of Exc 1/2 interest of W Wall Independence Stoughton & McClure’s Addition 8 2.
Nov. 4
Travis and Kendra Thibadeau convey unto Abbey K and Richard A Bowman real estate in Independence’s Greenwood Addition, Lot 16.
Thomas R and Terri L Ford convey unto Chad D and Denise C Lympus real estate in: Parcel A Survey 2010R00635 NE 11 89 7.
Eleanor A and Loren D Corcoran and Lona J Bratz convey unto Dennis E Moore Dennis E real estate in Hazleton’s Hazleton Station Subdivision, Lot 11, Block 4.
Kellie and Brad Cole Kellie and Kellie Ohl convey unto BKC Properties LLC real estate in Independence’s Scarcliff’s 2nd Addition, Lot 9, Block 18.
Kellie and Brad Cole Kellie and Kellie Ohl convey unto BKC Properties LLC real estate in Independence’s Close’s Addition, Lot 6, Block 5.
Nov. 5
Robert F Bennett Sr conveys unto Noe Sanchez Penate and Noe Sanchez real estate in Hazleton in Hazleton Station.
David Robert Niemeier-Esta and Stanley W Niemeier-Ex convey unto Stanley W Niemeier real estate N 93 acres SE 14 87 9 E 30 acres SW 14 87 9.
Stanley W and Deana K Niemeier convey until Stanley W and Deana Niemeier real estate N 93 acres SE 14 87 9 E 30 acres SW 14 87 9.
Mercedes L and Kyle Finzen and Mercedes L Boies convey unto Shawn M Bagby Shawn M real estate in Jesup’s original plat, Lot 200.
Nov. 6
Kelly K and Tracy K Franck convey unto Evan Jay Franck real estate Exc E 660’ of S 660’ NE 4 87 8 NW 4 87 8.
Kim E Adams conveys unto Nancy Steinbron real estate in Jesup, Lehman-Woolsey 1st Addition, Lot 14.
Nov. 9
Katherine and Nathan Wegner, Allison and Jeremy Johnson, and Katherine Waters convey unto Cindy L and Gary K Waters Cindy L and Cynthia Lou Waters real estate N 1/2 of the N 1/2 of exc parcel of land com NW cor of NW SW 25 88 10 NW 25 88 10 S ½ SW 25 88 10 S 1/2 of N ½ SW 25 88 10.
Bowden Investment Company LP conveys unto Innovative Ag Services Co real estate in Parcel B SW 11 89 7.
Daniel J and Lynette M Flaucher convey unto Travis D and Lisa A Mestad real estate in W ½ Independence replat of railroad addition Bk1 Pg 20 18.
Nov. 12
Jared J Robinson conveys unto Eric Bickers real estate E 5 acres of N 1/2 of Exc N 363’ Exc S 100’ of E 165’ Exc S 100’ of W 165’ of E 330’ easement for sewer and water line NW 5 90 10.
Nathan R and Felicia Roedema convey unto Kristen M and Quinn M Buseman real estate in Jesup, Tegeler’s 2nd Addition, Lot 7.
Larry D and Kelly R Johnson convey unto Scott M and Karen K Kascel real estate E in 100’ in Rowley, Dean’s 4th Addition, Lots 1 and 2, Block 1, E 100’.
Katherine Julie Koch-Esta, Dennis John Koch-Ex, and Debra Ellen Carpenter-Ex convey unto James J Koch real estate at S ½ NE 28 90 7.
Nov. 13
Charles M Ogdahl-Esta and BankIowa convey unto Rasmussen Drainage Service Ltd real estate at com 60’ E of NW cor NW 27 88 9.
Grant C Chamberlain-Esta and Jon R Chamberlain-Adm convey unto Allan J and Teri L Nie real estate in Parcel K Survey 2020R03318 and Parcel J SW 33 89 10.
Nov. 16
Dgogfairbankia100919 LLC conveys unto Incommercial Net Lease Dst 1 real estate in Lot Rsbr Central Ave Survey 2020R01334 NE 4 90 10.
Renee M and Dan Chesmore convey unto Matthew A and Kalliope R McAllister real estate in Carver Place, Independence:, Scarcliff’s Addition, Lots 10 and 11, Block 6.
Chad D and Denise C Lympus convey unto Chad M and Cathryn R Ciesielski real estate in Parcel H Survey 2005R04444 and Parcel D Survey 2001R00370.
Nov. 17
Lisa M Janssen Lisa M conveys unto Spencer P Shonka Spencer P real estate at Exc E 45’ of sd lots in Winthrop, Donnan’s Addition, Lots 3-5, Block 4.
Paula L Norby conveys unto Paula L Norby-T real estate at com 381’ S and 366.4’ W of N 1/4 cor 5 88 9 com 381’ S of N 1/4 cor of 5 88 9 Exc Parcel J Desc Survey 2019R00912.
Myrle and Kaye Dietzenbach convey unto Randy and Kathy Wagner real estate at com 65 rods S of 32 rods E of NE cor of W 1/2 NW 3 88 9 com SW cor of Parcel I Desc Survey 2002R00627 NW 3 88 9.
Nov. 18
John Robert Donnelly and James Francis Donnelly-Esta convey unto Chad and Amber Vandaele real estate at und 1/2 int S ½ NE 19 90 10.
John Robert and Marita Helen Donnelly convey unto Chad and Amber Vandaele real estate at und 1/2 int S ½ NE 19 90 10.
Neil H and Linda R Campbell convey unto Benjamin and Kelly Driscoll real estate at com NW cor of 23 90 9.
John J and Connie R Arend convey unto John J Arend-T real estate in undivided 1/2 interest of Pint’s 3rd Addition to Buchanan County.
Arend John J, Arend Connie R to Arend Connie R -T at: Undivided 1/2 interest in Pint’s 3rd Addition to Buchanan County 7.
John J and Connie R Arend convey unto Connie R Arend-T real estate at W 1/2 of exc RR NE 33 89 9 N ½ SE 33 89 9 part lying W of RR row exc S 32 rods of W 20 rods NE 33 exc com NE cor SE 28 89 9.
Ar-Jay Farms Inc and Mark R Bowden-Pre convey unto Tyler and Amanda Paris real estate in undivided 50 percent interest N 1/2 exc part deeded to State of Iowa NE 20 90 7.
Ar-Jay Farms Inc and Mark R Bowden-Pre convey unto Dexter Paris real estate in undivided 50 percent interest N 1/2 exc part deeded to State of Iowa NE 20 90 7.
Estella M and Stella M Teel convey unto Monty Teel real estate in Winthrop, Bridge’s Addition, Lots 7-8, Block 1.
Steve Gee Construction Inc conveys unto Steve Gee Properties LLC real estate in Independence, Hummingbird Court At The Pines, 1st Addition, Lot 19.
Kristin Vargas conveys unto CBL Farms real estate at com NW cor W 650’ of S 1200’ SW 4 87 7 N 30’ of S 1230’ of W 650’ SW 4 87 7.
Nov. 19
Bailey Scheffert and Kayla Redfearn convey unto Harold R and Lavonne E Teem real estate at W 100’ of N 197.75’ of W 4 acres of E 5 acres of N 1/2 NE ¼ NE 5 90 10.
Buchanan County Sheriff and Daniel J Kopplin convey unto Cadog Management Group LLC real estate in S 1/2 of Independence’s Clark & Co’s Addition, Lots 6-8.
Ashli Ritzman and Ashli Bentley convey unto Kaleb Bentley real estate at com 40’ S of SW cor NE 5 90 10.
Kaleb Bentley conveys unto Vaughn and Jennifer Gross real estate at com 40’ S of SW cor NE 5 90 10.
Nov. 20
Lawrence E Swartz conveys unto Darci A Swartz real estate S ½ SW 16 90 8 N ½ NW 16 90 8.
Cheryl A Patten conveys unto Donald L and Phyllis Ann Reiter-Revt real estate in Building 4,Rho-Dan Manor Condominium 1 SW 32 89 10.
Julie Creech conveys unto Charles and Terry Lynn Gaumer real estate in Louis Wendling land S of river SW 29 89 9.
Gregory D Thompson Trustee conveys unto Marlene Thompson real estate at SE 6 90 8.
Nancy and Hunter Stall, Jane Ann and Ronald Richmond, and Marlene and Gregory Thompson convey unto Michael E and Deborah A Hunt real estate at SE 6 90 8.
Daryn J and Amy R Lickiss convey unto Lane R McMartin real estate exc E 96’ in Hazleton, Fontana Addition Lot 4.
Monty Teel conveys unto McGraw Property Management LLC real estate in Winthrop, Bridge’s Addition, Lots 7-8, Block 1.
Gary G and Karen Ann Crawford convey unto Steve Gee Construction Inc real estate E 1/2 cxc Parcel C Survey 2001R04513.
Nov. 23
Eileen K Buhr conveys unto Grande Rentals real estate in Rowley, Brady’s replat of Block 18.
Bradley J and Kari L Johnson convey unto Bradley J and Kari L Johnson real estate in Independence, South Ridge 1st Addition Lot 3.
Nov. 24
Jill F Wilgenbusch conveys unto Hillside Partners LLC real estate in Parcel A Survey 2007R00042 and Parcel D Survey 2020R03655.
Rick W Frye-Esta and Stephanie L Frye convey unto Stephanie L Frye real estate at SE 30 90 8.
Nov. 25
Grant C Chamberlain-Esta and Jon R Chamberlain-Adm convey unto Anne L Chamberlain real estate in Parcel J Survey 2020R03318.
Anne L Chamberlain conveys unto Jon R Chamberlain Jon R and Emilie J Souhrada real estate in Parcel J Survey 2020R03318.
Renee Lynette Ohl and Renee Lynette Howe convey unto Warren K and Julie A Howe real estate in Independence, Bull’s Addition, Lot 3, Block 22.
Jonathan J and Rebecca Gaffney convey unto Heather R Anfinson real estate in Aurora, Original Aurora subdivision, Lots 1-2, Block 10.
Gary K and Cynthia Lou Waters convey unto Cynthia Lou Waters-Revt real estate at NW 25 88 10 N 1/2 of N 1/2 of SW 25 88 10 S 1/2 of SW 25 88 10 S 1/2 of N 1/2 SW 25 88 10 N 20 acres of NW 30 87 9 exc com NW cor NW 30 87 9.
Gary K and Cynthia Lou Waters convey unto Gary K Waters-Revt real estate at Gary K -Revt at N 1/2 of exc com SW cor of SW 23 88 10 exc 1155’ of E 297’ of SW 23 88 10 W 2 rods of SE 23 88 10 exc com SW cor of SW 23 88 10.
Larry G and Becky E Karsten convey unto B & D Services Inc real estate in Independence, Stoughton & McClure’s Addition, Lot 6, Block 3.
Janice A Piint, Janice a Miller, and Clifford C Piint convey unto Steven Patrick and Emily Luann Forssberg and Emily Luann Larson real estate in Parcel D Survey 2002R03362, Parcel J Survey 2006R00578, Parcel F Survey 2004R03574, Parcel M Survey 2017R03389.
Ar-Jay Farms Inc conveys unto Daniel B Gaffney real estate in Parcel F 1/2 Survey 2020R04247.
Ar-Jay Farms Inc conveys unto Douglas J and Audra G Kaiser real estate in Parcel D Survey 2020R04247.
Ar-Jay Farms Inc conveys unto Oak Haven LLC real estate in Parcel E W 1/2 Survey 2020R04247, Survey 2020R04247.
Nov. 30
Michael R and Diane L Williams convey unto Daniel L Williams and Anita Ann Hogan real estate in Parcel N SW 21 88 8 SW 21 88 8.
Soules Farms LLC conveys unto Deseret Trust Company real estate in Parcel C Survey 2013R03197.
Soules Farms LLC conveys unto Deseret Trust Company real estate in Parcel D Survey 2013R03371 cxc Parcel C Survey 2013R03434.
Robert and Barbara McCright convey unto Lonnie K and Andrew R Bird real estate in com SW cor SE 5 87 8.
Ar-Jay Farms Inc and Mark R Bowden-Pre convey unto Recker Family Land LLC real estate in part lying N and S 799’ of W 980.4’ and lying S of Parcel D Survey 2020R04247.
Russell L and Twanda Kress convey unto Wolfe Brothers Real Estate LLC real estate in Parcels A, B, and C Survey in Bk 375 Page 691 NE 34 88 8.
Daniel and Christy B Denbeste convey unto Wolfe Brothers Real Estate LLC real estate in Quasqueton, original subdivision, Lot 1, Block 19.
Rolfe A and Barbara A Leary-Tr and Leary Living Trust convey unto Bart J and Virginia M Vogel real estate E 5 acres exc S 303’ SW 35 90 10.