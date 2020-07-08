Wellman Vincent J, Wellman Jeanne K to Bennett Tyler E, Bennett Valerie B on 06/01/2020 at Jesup, Shatzer’s 2nd Addition, 4.
Schmitz Robert A, Schmitz Jennifer L to Davis Shawn, Davis Jennifer on 06/01/2020 of replat of Lot 9 & 10 recorded at Fairbank Maricle 2nd Addition 2.
Takes Madonna M -Esta, Takes Carroll J -Ex to Takes Carroll J on 06/01/2020 at Und 1/2 Int SW 22 87 7, Und 1/2 Int NW 27 87 7, Und 1/2 Int Exc Parcel A Survey. SE 12 87 7, Und 1/2 Int W 1/2 Exc Parcel A Survey. NE 13 87 7, Und 1/2 Int NW 13 87 7, Und 1/2 Int SE 13 87 7, Und 1/2 Int W 2 Rods SE 13 87 7.
Schares Michael J, Schares Donna J to Kerkove Kayla M on 06/01/2020 S 1/2 S ½ Jesup Cameron’s Addition 12.
Behan John B, Behan Sonja M to Behan John B -Revt on 06/01/2020 Part of N 1/2 survey 2004r01296 Exc W 515.7’ SE 24 89 9 D, Part of S 1/2 survey 2004r01296 Exc W 515.7 SE 24 89 9, E 1/2 Exc SE 18 89 8, S ½ NE 19 89 8, S 75.66’ of N ½ NE 19 89 8, Part E of Rd & N of RR Exc SW 34 89 8, NE 7 88 8, N 23 Acres Exc SE 7 88 8,E 1/2 Exc Parcel A survey 1997r01961 NW 14 89 9, S 1/2 Replat Independence Railroad Addition 18, survey 2014r03332 SE 30 89 9 A, survey 2014r03332 W ½ SE 29 89 9 E, NE 7 89 8, NW 19 89 8,W 1/2 Exc NW 8 88 9, NW 2 89 9, E ½ NE 2 3 89 8, E 40 Acres of W 1/2 Exc NE 3 89 8.
Behan John B, Behan Sonja M to “,”Behan Sonja M -Revt on 06/01/2020 Part of N 1/2 survey 2004r01296 Exc W 515.7’ SE 24 89 9 D, Part of S 1/2 survey 2004r01296 Exc W 515.7 SE 24 89 9, E 1/2 Exc SE18 89 8, S ½ NE 19 89 8, S 75.66’ of N ½ NE 19 89 8, Part E of Rd & N of RR Exc SW 34 89 8, NE 7 88 8,N 23 Acres Exc SE 7 88 8, E 1/2 Exc Parcel A survey 1997r01961 NW 14 89 9, S 1/2 Replat Independence Railroad Addition 18 survey 2014r03332 SE 30 89 9 A, survey 2014r03332 W ½ SE 29 89 9 E, NE 7 89 8, NW 19 89 8, W 1/2 Exc NW 8 88 9, NW 2 89 9, E ½ NE 2 3 89 8, E 40 acres of W 1/2 Exc NE 3 89 8.
Saber Kathy J -Ex, Sturm F Maye -Esta to Kuenstling Devin, Kuenstling Kymberly on 06/01/2020 Jesup Blue Grass 1st Addition 3 3.
Crump Alan B, Crump Rebecca L to Pittman Noah D 06/02/2020 N 1/2 of Blake St located adj to Lot 21 & Rowley Griffman’s Addition 21.
Cole Kenneth J, Cole Katherine M to Taylor Judd M, Taylor Crystal M on 06/02/2020 survey 2015r02249 Walnut Grove Addition 1 SW 33 89 9 , survey 2015r02249 Walnut Grove Addition 2 SW 33 89 9.
Anderson William G, Anderson Diane S to Hildebrand David L on 06/03/2020 Lamont Quicks Addition 6:5.
Bennett Robert F Sr to Dufoe Doran E on 06/03/2020 Hazleton Hazleton Station 2 4.
Flaucher Daniel J, Flaucher Lynette M to Sprague Rentals LLC on 06/03/2020 Independence Wauneta Heights Addition 5 1.
Gardner Chad W, Gardner Alissa to Gardner Chad W, Gardner Alissa on 06/04/2020 Beg at N 1/4 cor NE 20 87 8 B.
Steve Gee Construction Inc, Gee Steven P -Pre to Butler John R, Butler Catherine R on 06/05/2020 Independence Goldfinch Court at The Pines Second Addition 37.
Lynch David, Lynch Joan to Lynch Timothy David on Beg at SE Cor SW 21 89 9.
Bickert Elizabeth M -Esta, Bickert Joshua -Ex, Weers Heather -Ex to Bickert Joshua on 06/08/2020 NE Chatham Original Chatham 7 SW 10 89 10, & that part of vacated st Chatham Original Chatham 14 SW 10 89 10.
Roberts Donald, Roberts Kimberly M, Serfoss Shawn M to Ott Whitney L, Zuzich Whitney L on 06/08/2020 Jesup Tegeler’s 3rd Addition 2.
Krueger Jeremy J to Weber Joshua J, Weber Christy M on 06/09/2020 survey 2020r01221 NE 35 88 10 G.
Miller Candice A to Zimmerly Michael T, Zimmerly Marcy L on 06/09/2020 Independence Green Ridge Addition 7.
Henninger Michael R to Hunter John E, Hunter Helengrace A on 06/10/2020 Schmidts Tract in N ½ 7 NW 3 90 9, Schmidts Tract in N ½ 8 NW 3 90 9, Schmidts Tract in N ½ 9 NW 3 90 9.
Arms Howard William to Berns William Joseph, Berns Nellie on 06/10/2020 Quasqueton Quasqueton Original 1 8, Quasqueton Quasqueton Original 4 8.
Maynard Savings Bank to Horkheimer Enterprises Inc on 06/10/2020 Hazleton Woodland Front 3rd Addition 4.
Prahm Margaret L, Kephart Margaret L -Esta, Main Roger -Ex, Kephart Ralph E -Ex to Kephart Ralph E -Lu, Kephart Margaret L -T, Prahm Margaret -T on 06/11/2020 Hazleton Hazleton Station 6 5.
Robison Robert B -Esta, Yeisley Debra -Ex to Flack David J on 06/12/2020 N ½ Independence Fargo’s Addition 7 15 ,N ½ Independence Fargo’s Addition 8 15.
Youngblut Andrea L, Ohrt Andrea L, Youngblut Anthony James to Youngblut Andrea Lavonne, Youngblut Anthony James on 06/15/2020 Jesup Hopkins Addition 5.
Cook Aaron M, Cook Patricia A to CBL Farms Inc on 06/15/2020 survey 2020r01549 7 87 7 C.
Becker Joshua R, Becker Alissa to Becker David, Becker Marsella on 06/15/2020 Bjorheim Minor Plat 3 NW 34 89 10.
Passick Craig to Passick Barbara K on 06/16/2020 Parcel in NE 22 89 8, Beg at NE Cor NW 23 89 8.
Gray Cara A to Fangman Donald, Fangman Alice on 06/16/2020 Independence Sunnyside Addition 38.
Becker David R, Becker Marsy to Becker Joshua, Becker Alissa on 06/16/2020 com at NE Corner NE 4 88 10.
Gaffney Betty -Esta, Brickley Teri -Ex to Brickley Teri on 06/18/2020 Und 1/2 Int W ½ SW 9 88 7, Und 1/2 Int NW 16 88 7,Und 62.5% Int: Exc Parcel F survey 2017r03718 NW 17 88 7.
Kaiser Ronald J, Kaiser Delores A to Kaiser Douglas on 06/18/2020 E ½ SE 34 90 8, N 55 acres NE 3 89 8, W ½ SW 35 90 8, E ½ NE 4 898.
Temeyer Louise A to Temeyer Louise A -Revt on 06/19/2020 part of S ½ SE 12 88 10, S ½ SW 12 88 10, W ½ SW 12 88 10, com 544.2’ S & 290’ E of N 1/4 cor Exc N 508’ & Exc Parcel B survey 2015r03465 2 88 10, E Frl ½ NW 1 88 10, E 1/2 Exc Parcel B survey 2012r02379 SW 1 88 10, Beg 554.2’ S of N 1/4 cor Exc com SE cor Parcel A NE 2 88 10.
Yearous Kelly to Evans Larry on 06/19/2020 Independence Paisley Sub-Div. of Union Addition 10.
Cole Denise -Esta, Scott Marilyn -Adm to Jacobsen Christopher on 06/19/2020 Littleton Original Littleton 4 8, N 10’ Littleton Original Littleton 5 8.
Maricle Dale Robert, Maricle Sharon A to Zimmerman Timothy J, Zimmerman Elaine M on 06/19/2020 Fairbank Maricle 1st Addition 4, W 20’, Fairbank Maricle 2nd Addition 13.
Maricle Robert Dale -Esta, Maricle Dale Robert -Ex to Zimmerman Timothy J, Zimmerman Elaine M on 06/19/2020 Fairbank Maricle 1st Addition 4, W 20’, Fairbank Maricle 2nd Addition 13.
Reinhart Rex James, Reinhart Jean to CCJ Properties LLC on 06/19/2020 Jesup Shatzer’s 1st Addition 6.
Johnson Adam, Johnson Stacey to Oliver Hannah C, Oliver Corey J on 06/19/2020 NE Frl 1/4 survey 2002r01482 2 88 9 N.
Christian Karen K -Esta, Simmons Jennifer L -Ex to Christian David G, Simmons Jennifer J on 06/22/2020 S 20 acres of E 1/2 Exc Portion SW 5 89 10, S 25 acres NW 5 89 10, Exc S 396’ SW 5 89 10, N ½ SW 5 89 10, SW 5 89 10, W ½ SE 58910, S 3 acres of E 1/2 of E ½ SE 5 89 10.
Stoner Rachel M to Johnson Adam R, Johnson Stacey R on 06/22/2020 W 30’ of E 672.24’ of S 666.54’ SW 35 89 9, W 135.52’ E 807.76’ S 666.54’ SW 26 89 9.
Johnson Louis A ,Johnson Anita S to Eddleman Allison Joy on 06/23/2020 Jesup Duroe’s 3rd Addition 8.
Tucker Loren -Tr, Tucker Loren -Revt to Tucker Loren -Revt, Tucker Maryann -Revt, Omalley Maryann -Revt, O malley Maryann -Revt on 06/23/2020 W ½ SW 3 89 8, W 3/8 of E ½ SE 3 89 8.
Tucker Loren -Tr, Tucker Loren -Revt to Tucker Loren -Revt, Tucker Maryann -Revt, Omalley Maryann -Revt, O malley Maryann -Revt on 06/23/2020 N ½ SW 3 89 8, SE 4 89 8.
Koohy Alan Duane, Koohy Carol to Koohy Alan Duane, Koohy Carol on 06/24/2020 Und 1/2 Int SE 11 89 7.
Bohling Janice M -T, Bohling James C -Tr to Bohling James C on 06/24/2020 Und 1/2 int S 1/2 Exc NE 19 89 10, Und 1/2 int S 1/2 S ½ NW 20 89 10.
Rawson Joseph R to Rawson Joseph R, Rawson Tyler on 06/24/2020 Exc Town of Lamont School House & RR Grounds Lamont Sliter & Colmy’s Sub-Div of Lot 30, Sub-Div NW4, NW4NE4 23 90 7 1 23 90 7.
Steve Gee Construction Inc to Johnson Louis A, Johnson Anita S on 06/24/2020 Independence Goldfinch Court at The Pines Second Addition 36.
Sheehan Tidball American Legion Post 30, Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, American Legion, Kress Russell to Steve Gee Construction Inc on 06/24/2020 S ½ Independence Stoughton & McClure’s Addition 4 2.
Hackwell Carolyn J, Hackwell Dale E Sr to Hackwell Carolyn J -Revt on 06/25/2020 that portion of vacated st Beg at Pt Jesup C.O. Marsh’s Addition 5 6.
Neuhaus Betty Jean -Esta, Johnson Joyce -Ex to Johnson Joyce on 06/25/2020 com at Pt 5 rods & 2’ N from SE cor Exc Lamont 16 NE 23 90 7, part of S ½ Lamont Quicks Addition SW 14 90 7.
Neuhaus Betty Jean -Esta, Johnson Joyce -Ex to Neuhaus Betty Jean -Revt on 06/25/2020 N 66’ Exc W 25’ Lamont 16 NE 23 90 7, Lamont Quicks Addition 5 6, N 8’ Lamont Quicks Addition 4 6, Lamont Quicks 3rd Addition 33 4, N ½ Lamont Quicks 3rd Addition 40 4, Lamont Quicks 4th Addition 2, Lamont Quicks 4th Addition 3, Lamont Quicks 4th Addition 4, Lamont Quicks 4th Addition 5, N ½ Lamont Quicks 4th Addition 13, S 1/6 Lamont Quicks 4th Addition 14, part of vacated alley Lamont Quicks 2nd Addition 3.
Johnson Vivian to Petersen Brady on 06/25/2020 Jesup Grand View Addition 13.
Werner Joan L -Esta, Werner Ralph J -Ex to Werner Ralph J, Baumgartner Lisa, Werner Timothy, Wilkinson Sharon, Werner Jeffrey on 06/26/2020 Und 1/2 int in NE 5 89 7, Und 1/2 int in E 1/2 of E ½ NW 5 89 7.
Werner Joan L -Esta, Werner Ralph J -Ex to Werner Ralph J on 06/26/2020 Und 1/2 int in SW 2 88 8, W Frnl 1/2 Exc portion NW 2 88 8.
Vogel Margaret Ann -Esta to Vogel Matthew J, Simpson Karen K on 06/26/2020 Und 1/2 int in Exc NE 9 89 10.
Ruehs Randy W, Ruehs Iva M to Hampton Scott A on 06/26/2020 Jesup Brenizer’s Addition 9 8, Jesup Brenizer’s Addition 10 8.
Lutgen Gary L, Lutgen Christi K to Frye Matthew J, Frye Melissa A on 06/26/2020 Independence Gissel’s 3rd Addition 2.
Sturm F Maye -Esta, Sabers Kathy J -Ex to Schmit Steve M, Schmit Karma J on 06/26/2020 Jesup Blue Grass 1st Addition 2 3.
Alber Greory A, Alber Susan M to Alber Gregory A -Revt, Alber Susan M -Cotr on 06/26/2020 N 340’ S 492’ E 515’ NE 18 89 8.
Alber Gregory A, Alber Susan M to GS Alber Farms LLC on 06/26/2020 S 100 acres NW 7 88 8, Beg at a Pt NW 7 88 8 , lying S of a line Beg at Pt NE 12 88 9, S 1/2 of N ½ NW 18 89 8, S ½ NW 18 89 8, SE 17 90 8, E 1/2 of SW 1/4 Exc and Exc 7 88 8, Exc N 340’ NE 18 89 8,Parcel A in E ½ SE 18 89 8, N ½ NE 19 89 8, N 1/2 Exc NE 19 90 8, S 1/2 Exc Parcel A & NE SW SW 8 90 8, NE 21 90 8, E ½ SW 28 90 8.
Decker Steven, Decker Georgia to Burke Ryan M, Burke Kelsey K on 06/26/2020 Parcel C survey 2005r02687 NW 5 88 7.
Cole Brian L, Cole Emily to Reed Jon K, Reed Janis K on 06/26/2020 N 16’ Winthrop Bridge’s Addition 2 2, Winthrop Bridge’s Addition 3 2.
Scott Derrell G Jr, Scott Michal L to Howard Zachary Michael on 06/26/2020 Lot 1 Miller Estates NW 29 88 8.
Fitzgerald Aaron C, Fitzgerald Christa to Cameron Caleb on 06/26/2020 Exc W 61’ Jesup Original Plat 180, Jesup Original Plat 17.
Bartels Tessa Marie to Bartels Benjamin Michael on 06/29/2020 Hazleton Woodland Front Addition 8 1.
Roth Daniel, Roth Darlene to Mount Diana Jean on 06/29/2020 N 76’ Jesup Original Plat 114.
Sargent Jeffrey A to Peterson Ryan R on 06/29/2020 Lamont Original Lamont 10 2, Lamont Original Lamont 11 2, Lamont Original Lamont 12 2, Lamont Original Lamont 13 2, Lamont Original Lamont 14 2, Lamont Original Lamont 15 2, Lamont Original Lamont 16 2, Lamont Original Lamont 17 2, Lamont Original Lamont 18 2, E 1/2 of Iowa St Lamont Benedicts Addition 2.
Welsh Eileen J to Clayton Tessa R, Clayton Robin Ranea on 06/30/2020 S ½ Independence Clark’s Addition 5, S ½ Independence Clark’s Addition 6.
East Buchanan Telephone Coop, Peterson Terry -Pre, Fawcett Gregory to Gerbracht David M, Gerbracht Jennifer L on 06/30/2020 E 1/2 Exc N 92’ Winthrop Original Winthrop 2 9.
Kelly Jocelyne S, Kelly Robert A to R & J Kelly Family Trust on 06/30/2020 Brandon East Cedar Park, A Condominium 521, Brandon East Cedar Park, A Condominium 523, Brandon East Cedar Park, A Condominium 525, Brandon East Cedar Park, A Condominium 527, Brandon East Cedar Park, A Condominium 501, Brandon Cedar Park, A Condominium 503, Brandon Cedar Park, A Condominium 505, Brandon Cedar Park, A Condominium 507, Brandon Cedar Park, A Condominium 509, Brandon Cedar Park, A Condominium 511, Brandon Cedar Park, A Condominium 513, Brandon Cedar Park, A Condominium 515, Brandon Cedar Park, A Condominium 517, Brandon Cedar Park, A Condominium 519, & Alley Adjacent Brandon Stainbrook’s Addition 8 6.