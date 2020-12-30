(Originally published on January 8. Edited for space.)
MANCHESTER – “Elizabeth Warren checks all of the right boxes,” said Independence resident Mike O’Loughlin as part of his opening remarks at the senator’s presidential campaign event held Saturday at West Delaware High School.
O’Loughlin, a teacher at Mental Health Institute – Independence and an Independence City Council member, described himself as a progressive and has always supported progressive candidates. He said he is supporting Warren for president because he was impressed with her plans, including reducing the cost of college debt, health care for all, and reducing the cost of medications.
Warren began her remarks by giving a little biographical information.
She grew up in Oklahoma and knew at an early age she wanted to be a teacher. She went to college, but dropped out to get married. She later returned to an affordable college and became a special education teacher. After becoming pregnant, her principal let her go. She went to law school, practiced law for 45 minutes, but returned to her first love, teaching.
“I traded little ones for big ones,” she said about becoming a law school instructor, specializing in bankruptcy and financial law.
Through it all, she had a passion for what was happening to America’s working families.
“Why do families today find the path [to prosperity] so much rockier and so much steeper?” she asked. “The answer is about decisions being made in Washington. It’s about who our federal government works for.”
She wrapped up her comments by asking people to get involved by making a donation of $5, working a phone bank, or knocking doors.
“Dream big – fight hard – and win,” she said to thunderous applause.
Although none of the audience questions were about the recent killing of known terrorist Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, the national media asked her for comment after her speech.
“Donald Trump is taking us to the brink of war,” she said. “This administration can’t keep their stories straight [about the incident].
After the press “gaggle,” Warren stayed for her traditional “selfie” photo opportunity. The event marked her 100,000th “selfie,” featuring Manchester resident Roxanne Heinrichs.