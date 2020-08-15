INDEPENDENCE – The City of Independence recently announced the results of the Waste Amnesty Day and the Community Shred Day.
The Waste Amnesty Day was held June 6 with drop-off stations at River’sEDGE, Cy & Charley’s, and the Waste Management Transfer Station.
City Manager Al Roder stated he is still waiting to hear the total value of the recycled materials.
“It would be a credit to help offset the costs for providing the service,” he said.
The Community Shred Day, hosted by the Independence Public Library and sponsored by BankIowa, was held June 27 at the Falcon Civic Center. Many BankIowa employees volunteered for the event.
Library Director Laura Blaker reports 97 groups stopped by and 4,100 pounds of paper were shredded.
As a reminder, the Buchanan County Household Hazardous Waste Center (landfill) at 1604 Kentucky Avenue is open BY APPOINTMENT Monday through Friday until November 1. Anyone having any hazardous waste, chemicals, paint, or batteries for disposal should contact Dennis Bowers at 319-334-6312.