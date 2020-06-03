INDEPENDENCE – Independence’s citywide cleanup event is scheduled for Saturday, June 6. It is intended to assist Independence property owners by hauling away items not normally placed at the curb for regular weekly garbage pickup (i.e., appliances, box springs, furniture, etc.). Be sure to let your friends and neighbors know about this event, which runs from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. this coming Saturday. It is for residential use only.
Waste amnesty is June 6
Traci Kullmer
