The City of Independence Water Department will be flushing the water mains in northwest Independence on Monday, June 8, 2020.
Flushing will begin at 7 a.m. Mineral deposits may be dislodged and cause discoloring of water; this will clear up in time. No bacterial problems will exist, and water will continue to be safe to use. Although we will do the town in sections, it may disrupt other sections while this program is being completed.
WHITE or LIGHT-COLORED clothing could be stained if washed. The city will not be responsible for any clothing that is damaged.
Flushing Schedule
June 8 – Northwest section
June 15 – Northeast section