INDEPENDENCE – After Tropical Storm Cristobal hit the Gulf Coast, it made its way into Iowa on Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued several Flood watches and warnings throughout the long, wet day. Local officials prepared for flooding by barricading roads and offering sand and bags.
While the Wapsipinicon River, Melone Creek, Otter Creek, Buffalo Creek, and other waterways and ditches in Buchanan County filled quickly, the early flood predictions fell short of devastation.
Area homes were not impacted severely. Buffalo Creek was more troublesome by making some low-lying roads impassable due to washouts or deep water.