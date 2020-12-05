CEDAR FALLS – The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony will present “Glorious Brass,” an online digital concert for the holiday season on Saturday, December 12. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. on the wcfsymphony Facebook page and You Tube channel.
This concert will brighten the holidays with an annual exploration of baroque and seasonal brass music, this time in a creative virtual presentation highlighting the glorious acoustics of the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. Perfect for the whole family, this free and on-demand presentation features a diverse array of short selections performed by the wcfsymphony Brass Ensemble, under the direction of Pauline Barrett Artistic Director Jason Weinberger. Included on the program are arrangements of Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” from The Messiah and Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride.” In the days leading up to the concert, a series of special digital features, bonus downloads, and behind-the-scenes glimpses will also be posted on the wcfsymphony Facebook page and You Tube channel.
This performance, and all wcfsymphony digital programs during the 2020-21 season, are sponsored by Dee and Dave Vandeventer. Additional in-kind support for this performance is provided by Cedar Falls Cable TV Services.
For more information about “Glorious Brass,” please visit wcfsymphony.org.