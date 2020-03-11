INDEPENDENCE – The annual National Weather Service weather spotter training course will be held Monday, March 16, at the Mental Health Institute. Registration will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium (enter from main door of Reynolds Building). A meal will be furnished.
Spotter training begins at 6:30 p.m. The event is open to the public. Please RSVP to the Buchanan County Emergency Management office with the number attending at 319-334-6411 or email at bcem@indytel.com.
“Iowa has had a history of tornadoes and severe weather outbreaks, many of which we have experienced here,” said Rick Wulfekuhle, emergency management coordinator. “You who take the time and training to help us better warn and protect the people of all our jurisdictions are to be commended.”