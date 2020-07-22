INDEPENDENCE – After spending 58 of her 68 years of life as a student and later as a teacher at St. John School, Ms. Connie Weber decided to retire this year.
Ms. Weber is a native of Independence. She started kindergarten in a one-room country school just north of town. She began attending St. John’s in August 1958 when she was in first grade. She graduated with the class of 1970.
“Credit many of my teachers from elementary and high school for helping me make the decision to become a teacher,” she said. “Their dedication to the profession and their excitement for learning were an inspiration.”
Ms. Weber’s first grade teacher, Sister Alphonsus, aka Sister Mildred, actually returned to St. John’s as a principal for two years during her tenure.
After high school, Ms. Weber went on to Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, graduating in May 1974. After learning that a 4th grade teaching position had opened up at St. John School, she applied for the job, interviewed with the principal, and was then offered the opportunity to begin a new chapter of learning at her alma mater.
She began teaching 4th grade in August 1974. Two years later, she started her 44-year career of educating second graders.
In 1995, she made the decision to go back to school to get a master’s in elementary administration to become a school principal. After completing the degree in 2000, she made the decision to remain in the classroom and continue teaching.
Ms. Weber has many very fond memories of teaching at St. John School, but preparing second graders for the sacraments of First Reconciliation and First Eucharist and seeing those students grow in their faith in God definitely tops her list of favorites.
“In the public school system,” she said, “this faith dimension would not have been possible.”
Witnessing students make progress in all their academic skills from the very first day of school each year all the way to the last day made her job a most rewarding experience.
“Watching second graders’ love of reading grow as their reading skills increased was always a cause for celebration, and seeing the smiles and look of excitement on their faces made going to work a pleasure every day,” she said.
Over the last 46 years, she has taught children and grandchildren of her own classmates.
“Many of my former students have also become teachers, and some have even returned to teach at St. John’s,” she said. “I have had the pleasure of teaching with students that I taught. Teaching at St. John School has been a most rewarding experience. The staff, students, parents, and parish community have always been wonderful to work with. I had planned on one more year of teaching, but because of the coronavirus, and the fact that I am in the more vulnerable group of people to possibly contract the virus, it was sadly time to make the decision to retire.”
Ms. Weber offers some simple words of wisdom to pass along to parents, young teachers, and students. “Be kind to everyone! Tell the truth! Listen to others! Help whenever you can! Be flexible! Ask lots of questions! Learn something new every day! Read! Read! Read! And remember to wash your hands often!”
Ms. Weber resides in Independence with her mother, Helene. Her brother and sister-in-law, Charlie and Sharon, live in Ames.
“Go, Cyclones!” she said enthusiastically.
Ms. Weber’s sister and brother-in-law, Catie and Rick, live in Michigan, along with three nieces and two nephew-in-laws, and two great-nephews.
He future plans include substitute teaching (after COVID-19), volunteering, reading, walking, and enjoying the company of others.
Cards and well wishes for a happy retirement may be sent to her at 112 Cardinal Court SW, Independence, IA 50644.